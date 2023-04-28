A body, believed to be that of a man reported missing from Muswellbrook, has been located.
The 66-year-old was last seen about 6.30pm on Tuesday 4 April 2023 at Muswellbrook Hospital.
When he could not be located or contacted, the man was reported missing to officers from Hunter Valley Police District who commenced inquiries to locate him.
About 3.35pm today (Friday 28 April 2023), police were searching for the man in bushland at Muswellbrook, when a body was located.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the 66-year-old man.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
