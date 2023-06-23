Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Just before 8:00am this morning firefighters from 208 Station Aberdeen arrived to find a house fully involved in fire and threatening houses on both sides

Updated June 23 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) received reports of a house fire on Segenhoe St in Aberdeen just before 8 am on Friday morning (June 23). While en route to the incident, a large column of smoke was seen, and further information confirmed one person had self-evacuated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.