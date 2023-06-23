Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) received reports of a house fire on Segenhoe St in Aberdeen just before 8 am on Friday morning (June 23). While en route to the incident, a large column of smoke was seen, and further information confirmed one person had self-evacuated.
Firefighters from 208 Station Aberdeen arrived within minutes to find a house fully involved in fire and threatening houses on both sides. Crews worked on fire attack and provided initial care to a male occupant; he was then handed to NSW Ambulance Paramedics.
Firefighters from Scone and Muswellbrook arrived shortly after and worked to contain and extinguish the fire, taking about two hours.
Aberdeen Station Officer Sebastian Jacobs said "Firefighters from Aberdeen had their hands full when they arrived; they did very well to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties".
"The occupant was treated by NSW Ambulance for smoke inhalation and thankfully he was not badly injured; however, he has lost a house full of memories, so it's a stark reminder to the people of the Upper Hunter, how important home fire safety is all year round but especially in the winter months".
Did you know FRNSW can visit your house and check or install a smoke alarm? Visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/visits to book this free service now.
