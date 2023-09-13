Muswellbrook students receives Arise scholarship

Muswellbrook Chronicle
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:50am
A scholarship aimed at addressing the shortage of engineers in the resources sector has been awarded to first-year engineering student Mufaro Tom from Muswellbrook.

