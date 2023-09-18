Autopro and Hunter Medical Practice are locked at 2 rubbers all with a match to play after HMP's Leanne "by the numbers" Vanderdonk kept it together to stop Graeme "make it up" Nebauer in a fun filled four sets while Autopro's Adrian "take my advice" Barwick levelled it up with a tough four set win over Hayden "new car salesman" Rhook with plenty of rallies to keep the crowd guessing up to the end. Curtis Gant Betts had a good win against Sparke Helmore by with CGB's Andrew "the doctor is in" Lennox keeping his nerve to stop sup sub Niall "limbo king" Scott from running and sliding in a crowd pleasing four sets. Both players had their chances in an action-packed match, but Andrew got to spend more time in the centre to take control of the match. CGB also saw Bill "centre stage" Coveny hang on in a pulsating fifth set against SH's Nick "roundabout" Havyatt in another match that saw both players using all the shots in a breathtaking match.