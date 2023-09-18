Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Club members can lock in Sunday 15th October for the Club Championships with Noman Jawaad and Belinda Stephens looking to defend their 2022 Men's and Women's A Grade titles

By Adrian Barwick
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark and Sharon on court. Picture supplied
Mark and Sharon on court. Picture supplied

Muswellbrook Squash Club Report

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.