Muswellbrook Squash Club Report
Club members can lock in Sunday 15th October for the Club Championships with Noman Jawaad and Belinda Stephens looking to defend their 2022 Men's and Women's A Grade titles. There'll be plenty of challengers with a number of new and returning players keen to test themselves but as usual the day will see plenty of good squash and good company for everyone to enjoy. For those needing that extra edge can look no further than Saturday afternoons at 2pm for a social hit with all players members and non-members, experienced or new, senior or junior, welcome to come down and see for themselves how much fun squash is. There'll be racquets and balls available with the cost being $10 per person for a fun afternoon of squash games as well as coaching and guidance if required. For more information contact Adrian on 0400303618.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Monday Night Round 6
Workers Club continued their winning streak of 2 against Edward Higgens Parkinson by 4 rubbers to 1 but as one rubber went to five and two others went to four the win wasn't as convincing as the scoreline showed. Workers Shane "snapper" Davis celebrated his first win against EHP's Tim "timeless" Valantine in a thrilling four sets. Tim was playing his first game in over a year but showed no signs of being rusty, taking the first set 15-13 before Shane gathered himself to grab the next thee with every rally keeping the crowd entertained right up to the finish. Railway Hotel hold a 2-1 lead over Royal Hotel with two matches to play after Railway's Curtis "rock beats scissors" Strong gave everything he had to stop Royal's Chris "out of paper" Agosto in an enthralling four sets. At one set each, both players went point for point holding nothing back before Curtis emerged victorious 16-14, 16-14 in a thriller.
Tuesday Night Round 6
Autopro and Hunter Medical Practice are locked at 2 rubbers all with a match to play after HMP's Leanne "by the numbers" Vanderdonk kept it together to stop Graeme "make it up" Nebauer in a fun filled four sets while Autopro's Adrian "take my advice" Barwick levelled it up with a tough four set win over Hayden "new car salesman" Rhook with plenty of rallies to keep the crowd guessing up to the end. Curtis Gant Betts had a good win against Sparke Helmore by with CGB's Andrew "the doctor is in" Lennox keeping his nerve to stop sup sub Niall "limbo king" Scott from running and sliding in a crowd pleasing four sets. Both players had their chances in an action-packed match, but Andrew got to spend more time in the centre to take control of the match. CGB also saw Bill "centre stage" Coveny hang on in a pulsating fifth set against SH's Nick "roundabout" Havyatt in another match that saw both players using all the shots in a breathtaking match.
The match of the week was Monday's night match between Worker's Club Sharon "start me up" Wells and EHP's Mark "slow me down" Mollenhagen in a seesawing match with Mark racing to a 2-0 lead before Sharon bounced back to take the third. The fourth game was make or break for both players who each had chances, but Sharon crawled over the line 16-14 to square the match up. Again, the fifth game went shot for shot but Sharon was able to keep the momentum going to win the fifth in an action-packed match.
See you on the courts.
