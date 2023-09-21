Muswellbrook Squash Club Report
It was pleasing to see some players at the courts for a social hit last Saturday afternoon with the club to continue to welcome new and current players every Saturday from 2pm. Come down and enjoy the air-conditioned courts with racquets and balls available for new players while other players will be keen to enjoy trying new shots without worrying about competition points. A great way to have fun and have a hit against players of all abilities while getting the blood pumping running around the court.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Monday Night Round 7
Workers Club are really on a roll with a winning lead of 3 rubbers to 1 with a match to play against Royal Hotel with Kris "moving, moving, moving" Agosto showing the way against Anthony "don't stop" Thomson in a hard fought four set win. Edward Higgens Parkinson and Railway Hotel are locked at 2 rubbers each with a match to play after Railway's Josh "lightbulb" Oldham sprang into action after losing the first set to EHP's Daryl "flickering light" Coveny to come back and seal victory with some power hitting and controlled shots down the wall.
Tuesday Night Round 7
Curtis Gant Betts held on against Hunter Medical Practice to win 2 rubbers to 2 with plenty of close matches throughout the night. CGB's Belinda "fly straight" Stephens needed every point to overcome Hayden "criss cross" Rhook in a thrilling four sets. Hayden almost took it to a fifth set with some ridiculous "Kyrigos" shots to impress the crowd but couldn't break Belinda's defence 17-15 in a spellbinding fourth set. HMP's Noman "more chalk" Jawaad kept his team alive with a thrilling five set win over CGB's Bill "snookered" Coveny after some massive rallies in the first four sets that had the crowd putting toothpicks in their eyes to keep them open so they wouldn't miss a point.
In the end Noman found his length and width to race away with the fifth in a great match. CGB wrapped it up when Andrew "in the groove" Lennox kept his nerve to stop a running Stephen "out of step" Wylie 15-12 in a crowd pleasing four sets. Autopro also had to dig deep to overcome Sparke Helmore 3 rubbers to 2 with Scott "wait for it" McCarthy coming back from 2-0 down against SH's Nick "time to go" Havyatt to snatch the third set 15-13 and then power home in the next two games with Nick having given his all in the first three.
The match of the week was between Sparke Helmore's Ricki "next gear" Clifford and Autopro's Alex "handbrake" Newton with Alex sprinting away with the first two games leaving a shell-shocked Ricki to rethink his game plan. It almost didn't work with both players going point for point until Ricki hung on 16-14 to stay in the match. From there Ricki found his running legs while Alex couldn't keep up with the pace resulting in a enthralling five set win to Ricki in a wonderful match.
See you on the courts.
