Squash championships: Sunday October 22

Club Championships have been boosted with the continued support from the Royal Hotel and Darryl's Equipment Hire sponsoring the Men's A Grade and Ladies A Grade trophies.
With the championships just a couple of weeks away on Sunday, 22 nd October players will be keen to put their best foot forward with returning champions Noman Jawaad and Belinda Stephens hoping to repeat their success again this year. There'll be plenty of quality squash on show throughout the day, so why not drop in and watch some great games on offer.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Saturday Social Hit
With the long weekend holiday, the competition took a break allowing players to rest up for the run home to the semis. However, a few hardy souls continued to keep their fitness intact with plenty of running and swinging in the air-conditioned courts. Six players took to the court enjoying playing against different opponents in a more casual and fun atmosphere. Don't forget the social hits are open to everybody every Saturday from 2pm for just $10 p.p. with racquets available for anyone requiring one. Of course, with the weekend over, it's back to business with
Round 9 commencing next week and players are reminded to organize any outstanding post play matches ASAP so that the team scores can be tallied up before the semis begin.
See you on the courts.
