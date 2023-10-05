Muswellbrook Chronicle
Squash championships: Sunday October 22

By Adrian Barwick
October 5 2023 - 11:12am
Scott McCarthy and Noman Jawaad enjoying a Saturday afternoon hit out. Picture supplied
Club Championships have been boosted with the continued support from the Royal Hotel and Darryl's Equipment Hire sponsoring the Men's A Grade and Ladies A Grade trophies.

