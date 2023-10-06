Muswellbrook's new Fire & Rescue stations was opened today.
The state-of-the-art facility not only promises to enhance safety for local residents but also provides a modern base for the Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews who serve the community.
The new fire station, located on Market Street, replaces the ageing single-story building constructed in 1976. Fire and Rescue NSW has overseen this project, ensuring that it caters to the evolving needs of the community and the demands of its diverse firefighting workforce.
The Muswellbrook Fire Station offers several key features, designed to meet the requirements of modern firefighting and emergency response. It includes enhanced response capabilities, spacious triple engine bays, modern living, and working areas, a new training space, male and female facilities, sustainability initiatives, and support for FRNSW's Clean Firefighter, Clean Appliances project.
Minister for Emergency Services, Jihad Dib, said "The opening of this new station was a major priority in terms of giving the local community the resources that it needed. We want people to feel safe at home as they go about their everyday lives, so to have a new fire station that has state-of-the-art amenities and helps firefighters quickly respond to any type of emergency will be a major boost for the area."
FRNSW Acting Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said, "Thank you not only to all the very important people behind the scenes and to the firefighters themselves but to the families of our firefighters because they provide the support network to a group of people who have one of the toughest jobs going."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.