The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra celebrate giants of the Classical era in Regional NSW concert series Mozart & Haydn: Rural Reveries
Members of the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra are set to embark on a tour of regional NSW that includes visiting Muswellbrook performing at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium on Saturday 18 November from 3:00pm.
Titled Mozart & Haydn: Rural Reveries, this program celebrates two giants of the Classical era, with an intriguing thread of horses and riding running throughout.
Depictions of rustic and pastoral scenes abound in music from the Classical era - allusions to horse riding in particular. Mozart, Haydn, and prominent contemporaries including Luigi Boccherini and Franois Devienne (son of a saddle maker and virtuoso flautist) evocatively bridged the gap between the untamed beauty of nature and the sophistication of salon music.
PROGRAM
Mozart Flute Quartet in D major, K 285
Haydn Excerpts from String Quartet No. 59 in G minor, Hob III:74, Rider
Mozart Excerpts from String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat major, K 458, The Hunt
Boccherini Flute Quintet in D major, Op. 19 No. 6, G 430, Las parejas
Devienne Flute Quartet in A minor, Op. 66 No. 1
MUSICIANS
Matthew Bruce Baroque violin*
Timothy Willis Baroque violin
Monique O'Dea Barque viola*
Anton Baba Baroque cello
Melissa Farrow Baroque flute*
