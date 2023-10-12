Muswellbrook Chronicle
Australian Brandenburg Orchestra will be visiting Muswellbrook performing at the Upper Hunter Conservatorium on Saturday 18 November

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
October 12 2023 - 2:34pm
The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra celebrate giants of the Classical era in Regional NSW concert series Mozart & Haydn: Rural Reveries

