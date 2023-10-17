Muswellbrook Chronicle
The 2023 HSC enters its second week with maths the latest exam challenge for many students

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated October 17 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:43pm
At lunchtime on Monday Muswellbrook High School students, who opted to study maths in Year 12, completed their HSC examination on that subject with a sense of relief and mostly satisfaction.

Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

