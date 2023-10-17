At lunchtime on Monday Muswellbrook High School students, who opted to study maths in Year 12, completed their HSC examination on that subject with a sense of relief and mostly satisfaction.
Three students studying advanced maths Miles Chapman, Tristan Neverov and Isaac Hill all agreed that the first half of the paper was okay but the second part posed a few challenges.
Overall they were happy to complete another exam in the HSC and left the Muswellbrook Library, where they sat the paper, to head back to studying for the next one.
This year Muswellbrook High School had 83 students enrolled in Year 12 with 71 of those sitting HSC exams. With their formal already done and dusted once the exams are over the students can start planning for a post school life.
For Miles he hopes to study music at Queensland's Griffith University, Tristan is planning to study computer science at the University of Newcastle and Isaac land surveying also at Newcastle.
Nicholas Lopez, who sat the standard maths paper, will take a gap year in 2024 before studying either business or drama at university.
He moved to Muswellbrook with his family three years ago from Colombia and said he spent more time studying for his English exam than his maths.
Commenting on the maths paper head teacher Greg Morris said you could tell they wrote the paper a number of months ago.
"There was a question comparing the cost of running an EV or petrol vehicle and the cost of petrol was only $1.58c/l, " he said.
"That price is now a distant memory."
For many students in Muswellbrook the costs of post school education be that uni or TAFE can be prohibitive, he said.
He praised the work of the Upper Hunter Education Fund which provided scholarships to local students to assist with their further education.
Local mining companies including Bengalla and Glencore support the fund and to improve access they are now supporting programs to assist the students while the complete high school.
There is also the Muswellbrook High School student specific Phipps Scholarship to help support post secondary education. This fund was established by the philanthropist Dr Phipps.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.