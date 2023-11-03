Royal Hotel secured the minor premiership with a long 3 rubbers to 2 win over Railway Hotel after two matches went to five sets while the other three lasted four sets. Railway's Danni "tooth and nail" Constable-Howe needed every shot to stop Royal's Niall "hammer and tong" Scott in a fierce four setter. Danni hung on to lead 2-0 with both games up for grabs at 15-13, 15-12 before Niall kicked into gear to win the third 15-12. Both players went point for point with some wonderful rallies before Danni held on 16-14 in a thrilling match. Royal's Jono "last bus" Williams squared things up in a see-sawing five setter against Mark "missed it" Rikard-Bell with both players giving nothing away in a crowd-pleasing match that anyone could have taken at any point in the game. In the end, Jono had enough in the tank to get home on fumes 15-11 in an entertaining match. Workers Club are firing at the right end of the comp with a tough 3 rubber to 2 win over Edward Higgens Parkinson with EHP's Donna "under pressure" Murdoch having a nervous moment before composing herself to defeat Kris "nothing to lose" Agosto 16-14 in a tense four sets. Things were squared when Worker's Shane "have racquet, will travel" Davis kept his cool to defeat EHP's Tim "have racquet, visa denied" Valantine in a fast and furious four-setter.