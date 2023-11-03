And that's a wrap. Almost. Just two outstanding matches to play to finalise the semis then after the week off for the Melbourne Cup week, all teams will be back on the 13 and 14, November to fight to the death for the Grand Final positions the following week. Players can circle Friday 24 November for the Presentation night following the Grand Finals at the Pim Thai restaurant at the Golf Club. Following the Grand Finals will be four weeks of social squash every Tuesday night from 28 November leading up until Christmas along with the Saturday social squash at 2pm every week. All the social squash days are open for everybody of all ages and abilities and for $10 per person each night is a great way to meet people and keep active at the same time.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Monday Night Round 12
Royal Hotel secured the minor premiership with a long 3 rubbers to 2 win over Railway Hotel after two matches went to five sets while the other three lasted four sets. Railway's Danni "tooth and nail" Constable-Howe needed every shot to stop Royal's Niall "hammer and tong" Scott in a fierce four setter. Danni hung on to lead 2-0 with both games up for grabs at 15-13, 15-12 before Niall kicked into gear to win the third 15-12. Both players went point for point with some wonderful rallies before Danni held on 16-14 in a thrilling match. Royal's Jono "last bus" Williams squared things up in a see-sawing five setter against Mark "missed it" Rikard-Bell with both players giving nothing away in a crowd-pleasing match that anyone could have taken at any point in the game. In the end, Jono had enough in the tank to get home on fumes 15-11 in an entertaining match. Workers Club are firing at the right end of the comp with a tough 3 rubber to 2 win over Edward Higgens Parkinson with EHP's Donna "under pressure" Murdoch having a nervous moment before composing herself to defeat Kris "nothing to lose" Agosto 16-14 in a tense four sets. Things were squared when Worker's Shane "have racquet, will travel" Davis kept his cool to defeat EHP's Tim "have racquet, visa denied" Valantine in a fast and furious four-setter.
Tuesday Night Round 12
Curtis Gant Betts put a punctuation mark on their minor premiership victory with a stunning 5 rubbers to nil (27points to 1) win over Sparke Helmore. Only Mick Jones could manage a point for SH in the carnage grabbing a game against Belinda "I'm here, I'm there, I'm everywhere" Stephens who chased down every shot to win an entertaining four setter. Autopro took second place leading 3 rubbers to 1 with a match in hand against Hunter Medical Practice with HMP's Noman "the surgeon" Jawaad needing all his skill to stop a running Scott "blunt instrument" McCarthy in a five setter that had the crowd checking their watches to see how long each rally took.
The match of the week was Tuesday night with Autopro's Alex "from the ashes" Newton and HMP's Steve "dust to dust" Wylie with both players in good touch before Steve hung on the take the first set 15-13. Alex bounced back to take the next two before Steve found his range to blow Alex off the court in the fourth. Unfortunately, Alex found his range to hold off a determined Steve to take out the fifth set 15-10 in a nail-biting finish.
See you on the courts.
