Players can circle Friday 24 November for the Presentation night following the Grand Finals at the Pim Thai restaurant at the Golf Club

By Adrian Barwick
November 3 2023 - 12:48pm
Mick Jones and Belinda Stephens running in perfect harmony.
And that's a wrap. Almost. Just two outstanding matches to play to finalise the semis then after the week off for the Melbourne Cup week, all teams will be back on the 13 and 14, November to fight to the death for the Grand Final positions the following week. Players can circle Friday 24 November for the Presentation night following the Grand Finals at the Pim Thai restaurant at the Golf Club. Following the Grand Finals will be four weeks of social squash every Tuesday night from 28 November leading up until Christmas along with the Saturday social squash at 2pm every week. All the social squash days are open for everybody of all ages and abilities and for $10 per person each night is a great way to meet people and keep active at the same time.

