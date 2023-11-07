Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

While Singleton's bypass is full steam ahead Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said Muswellbrook's bypass is stalled

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 7 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It would appear there are mixed outcomes for the two major road projects in the Upper Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.