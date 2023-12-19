Muswellbrook Chronicle
School holiday junior squash clinics

By Adrian Barwick
December 19 2023 - 2:09pm
A good response so far to the junior clinics being run over the school holidays with around a dozen kids showing interest in having a go. Starting from Tuesday 2 nd January at 2pm there will be coaching and matches for boys and girls every Tuesday for 4 weeks before school starts. Cost is $50 per junior (for 4 weeks) with a free racquet at the end of the program with the squash club able to accept any active kids vouchers. Contact Adrian Barwick on 0400303618 or email muswellbrooksquashclub@gmail.com to register. If anyone can't make all the sessions there'll be more workshops throughout the year with hopefully a junior competition to kick off. Squash is a great sport to get into with plenty of action and new friends to make along the way.

