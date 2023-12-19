School holiday junior squash clinics

A good response so far to the junior clinics being run over the school holidays with around a dozen kids showing interest in having a go. Starting from Tuesday 2 nd January at 2pm there will be coaching and matches for boys and girls every Tuesday for 4 weeks before school starts. Cost is $50 per junior (for 4 weeks) with a free racquet at the end of the program with the squash club able to accept any active kids vouchers. Contact Adrian Barwick on 0400303618 or email muswellbrooksquashclub@gmail.com to register. If anyone can't make all the sessions there'll be more workshops throughout the year with hopefully a junior competition to kick off. Squash is a great sport to get into with plenty of action and new friends to make along the way.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts...
Saturday Afternoon Social Hit
Again, the sizzling heat kept players away although two brave souls ventured down but missed each other, going home disappointed but keen to try again Tuesday night. This Saturday (December 16 th ) will be the last Saturday hit before Christmas, kicking off again on Saturday January 6 th at 2pm.
Tuesday Night Social Hit
Everyone was obviously waiting for Tuesday night with twelve players ready and raring to go, including two new players and two juniors eager to try out the new courts. And they weren't disappointed with plenty of players keen to show them the ropes and welcome them to the wonderful game of squash. New player Gaston "full tank" Cara and Mark "make him run" Rikard-Bell used every minute trying to wear each other out while Hayden "family guy" Rhook was showing his kids the ropes but I'm not sure who was running around the courts more. Scott "squash tragic" McCarthy was keen to try out his power game against Drew "fight fire with fire" Anderson while Belinda 'fitbit" Stephens enjoyed getting some court time against Bruce "what's a fitbit?" Webber to stretch the legs before the festive season takes over. Next Tuesday night (December 19 th ) will be our last last run before Christmas, returning on the same day as the Junior Clinics (January 2 nd ) at 5.30pm.
See you on the courts.
