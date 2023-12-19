School holiday junior squash clinics

Everyone was obviously waiting for Tuesday night with twelve players ready and raring to go, including two new players and two juniors eager to try out the new courts. And they weren't disappointed with plenty of players keen to show them the ropes and welcome them to the wonderful game of squash. New player Gaston "full tank" Cara and Mark "make him run" Rikard-Bell used every minute trying to wear each other out while Hayden "family guy" Rhook was showing his kids the ropes but I'm not sure who was running around the courts more. Scott "squash tragic" McCarthy was keen to try out his power game against Drew "fight fire with fire" Anderson while Belinda 'fitbit" Stephens enjoyed getting some court time against Bruce "what's a fitbit?" Webber to stretch the legs before the festive season takes over. Next Tuesday night (December 19 th ) will be our last last run before Christmas, returning on the same day as the Junior Clinics (January 2 nd ) at 5.30pm.