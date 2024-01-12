Muswellbrook's 2024 Australia Day events

Life member and former club champion, Kris Agosto has been an active member of the Muswellbrook Squash Club for nearly 40 years and is an integral part of the club. From competition committee to executive committee to office bearer, Kris has gone above and beyond in organising competitions, tournaments, prizes, venues, competition draws, grading matches and everything else in-between. Her greatest strength is her connection to the members of the club where she gets to know everyone personally so that they have a greater involvement with the club. She helped to keep the club spirit alive and well during the10 years of club playing at Denman Squash Centre following the demolition of the Muswellbrook courts in 2013 and was proactive in engaging with Council to secure a grant to be set aside for the development of new squash courts.