Muswellbrook's 2024 Australia Day events

The Muswellbrook and surrounding community is invited to join in this year's Australia Day activities on Friday, 26 January to honour our nominees and revel in community spirit.
This day not only celebrates our national pride but also the local heroes who make the Muswellbrook Shire such a special place.
We will welcome new citizens and recognise the exceptional individuals and groups nominated for this year's Australia Day awards.
Program for the day:
Muswellbrook Indoor Sports Centre
8.30am - Smoking Ceremony, Uncle Glen Morris, Didgeridoo performance, Uncle Richie Lawnton. Rotary Club BBQ Breakfast and Coffee Van,
9.00am - Official Ceremony - Welcome to Country, Waagan Galga Dance Group, Muswellbrook Shire Concert Band, Australia Day Awards Presentation and Citizenship Ceremony
Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre - Australia Day Activities - 12noon to 4pm
Free entry
Mayor's Shield Swim Challenge (12.30pm)
DJ Papa Smurf & Co on the deck
Giant Inflatable in the Outdoor Pool
Giveaways
Denman Aquatic Centre
Free entry
Nominees for the Australia Day 2024 Awards are:
Citizen of the Year
Barbie Turvey
Retired schoolteacher Barbie Turvey is a quiet achiever and active community member involved in Toastmasters, U3A and the Muswellbrook Concert Band. Through her church she helps and supports vulnerable community members and volunteers her sewing skills to make pouches for rescued wildlife. Barbie has made enormous contributions to the community and, while teaching and raising her family, continually contributed to groups such as the Girl Guides, taking on leadership roles to ensure they received local support.
Melissa Walsh
Coming from an extensive background in midwifery - maternal, child and family health are at
the heart of all Melissa Walsh does in her work as a community nurse and lactation consultant at Muswellbrook Community Health Care. New mothers, overwhelmed, uncertain and lacking in confidence are fully supported. Melissa was nominated in order to recognise the kindness, compassion, knowledge and support that she gives to mothers and their children every day.
Chris English
Arts and sports nominee Chris English was involved in establishing the Karoola Parkrun - a 5km walk/run held every Saturday morning - and as secretary of the Muswellbrook Swimming Club is committed to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle for all. Chris is a passionate musician and performer who actively promotes music education as principal of the Richard Gill School, delivers free early childhood music lessons for children and is a founding board member of Upper Hunter Voices choral choir.
Dr Mark Rikard-Bell and Dr Del Mullins
Dr Mark Rikard-Bell and Dr Del Mullins have been practicing medicine together at Brook Medical in Muswellbrook for more than 40 years. Dr Rikard-Bell retired in December 2023 and was recently awarded the prestigious Bowman Cutter award for exceptional service to rural communities by the Rural Doctors Association. Dr Del Mullins is a campaigner for lifestyle fitness and is active in palliative care, adolescence medicine and early family care under a catch cry of "keeping the well well". Both participate in a wide variety of community activities and raised six daughters in Muswellbrook.
Young Citizen of the Year
Charlise Anderson
A student at St Joseph's Aberdeen, Charlise is an independent, motivated student who consistently strives to achieve excellent results. She has been elected School Captain for 2023-2024, was Student Wellbeing Leader in 2023 and is a member of the Student Representative Council. Hardworking and dedicated, she studies ballet at Valley Dance Academy. Other achievements include a Diocesan Academic Award of Excellence, public speaking, the Where There's a Will Student Wellbeing Team, representing the Upper Hunter at the National Leadership Summit in Adelaide, initiating the Upper Hunter Leadership Summit for 2023 and taking part in the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme and the Civics and Citizenship program held at NSW Parliament.
Yasmin Jimmieson
Yasmin Jimmieson, with her perseverance, positive outlook and passion for service above self, is a positive role model for young women and a leader. She has held numerous leadership positions within the SES, is a dedicated instructor with the Australian Air Force Cadets and has attended leadership programs including Burn Bright National Leadership Camp and Rotary Youth. Yasmin volunteers for numerous youth organisations, including Little Dreamers Young Carer Organisation, One Door Mental Health on Fire Youth Program, Beautiful Minds Youth Enrichment Program, Rotary programs and the Virtus Oceania Asia Games. She was also selected for the Premier's ANZAC Ambassador's Program.
Chanelle Wilson
An excellent role model for young women in the community, Chanelle breaks the stereotype. Awarded as Upper Hunter Young Woman of the Year by the Upper Hunter Show Committee and Judging Panel, she regularly attends community events, including serving dinner to the less fortunate, Rotary and business events, is a third-year apprentice mechanic and is studying personal training and nutrition. She volunteers at Muswellbrook Physical Culture Club and plays in the local touch football competition. While attending State Parliament as a guest of the local member, everyone she met was impressed by her vibrant and outgoing personality and stated that, at only 19 years of age, she is an exceptional young woman.
Charli-Rose Wilson
Success in a wide range of sports and with the drive to reach her fullest potential, Charli-Rose is an inspirational role model for her peers. In 2023 she represented Muswellbrook Physical Culture Club at the National competition and Muswellbrook High School in swimming, cross country, soccer, netball and touch football and is part of the inaugural Sporting Excellence Program at the school. She encourages others to succeed and has been awarded for her sporting spirit and sportsmanship, including the Dianne Nightingale Award at Muswellbrook South Public School, presented to a Year 6 student who has shown outstanding commitment dedication and achievement in academic, cultural and sporting areas. She was also a school captain.
Nominees for Other Awards
Chris English ( see above)
Samantha Cobcroft
Samantha is a singing teacher, choir co-ordinator, string player, and an inspiring musician and the director of Hunter Voices, a choral choir for young people The choir have performed at ANZAC Day and other events. She recently formed a choir, Cantilena, for more experienced choristers, which regularly sings at the St Albans Anglican Church. A production of the opera Dido and Aeneas was performed in the St Albans Church, accompanied by a string orchestra and continuo. Through volunteering her services Samantha shows a great desire to create opportunities to sing, perform and enhance the musical culture of the community.
St James Muswellbrook- 6G
Pupils in 6G grew mushrooms as part of the Australian Mushroom Growers Association. The
bumper harvests of mushrooms were used to create recipes to promote healthy lifestyles and
safe use of mushrooms. The group nurtured and tended to the mushrooms and worked to create a working sustainable garden to produce food from seeds and planned for chickens, worm farms, compost collection and waste recycling. The project will continue in 2024.
Muswellbrook South Public School Environment & Sustainability Group (Green Team)
Under the resolute and tireless leadership of School Learning Support officers Tara Jeans and Sally McKay, environment and sustainability group The Green Team has grown and expanded significantly throughout 2023. The daily program sees consistent numbers receives positive feedback from students and staff. Students enthusiastically and responsibly collect eggs and tend to the chickens, water and weed the gardens, plant and harvest food, make compost, feed and care for the worms, and sort the recycling, taking great pride in all they do. In addition to achieving its goal of educating staff and students on environmental sustainability while being involved in hands-on learning opportunities, the program creates a sense of belonging and provides a place for students to make and build on relationships and feel like they are a part of a team.
Kobi Wright
Now 16, Kobi has been racing speedway since he was 13 years old, starting out in a junior formula 500, progressing to a microsprint and now stepping up into an open sprintcar. Season highlights include 12 feature wins, 22 podiums, third place in the Victorian Speedweek series, Micro Masters Champion, winner of the POWRi Racing Australia National Champion at the Liddell Speedbowl, Tamworth Track champion and NSW Club Champion. Kobi always carries himself well and is a great support to his fellow competitors. He understands what it takes for the family team to keep him on the track and is always appreciative for their and his sponsors' support.
Charli-Rose Wilson (see above)
Porscha Jimmieson
Resilience in the face of adversity has earning Porscha Jimmieson this nomination. The Muswellbrook High School student was selected in the swim team to represent Australia at the 2023 Virtus Global Games in France. Two weeks before she was to fly to France she dislocated her knee at a Sydney CHS Swimming event, where she was representing her school and region. Following surgery and a long rehabilitation period, she has continued to be positive and has been actively building on her skills. Porscha hopes to become a swimming coach in the sport that she is passionate about and excels at. Among her many sporting achievements was the prestigious Hunter Blue Award for Swimming, the highest individual sports award given within the Hunter region for Secondary School students.
Kristine Agosto
Life member and former club champion, Kris Agosto has been an active member of the Muswellbrook Squash Club for nearly 40 years and is an integral part of the club. From competition committee to executive committee to office bearer, Kris has gone above and beyond in organising competitions, tournaments, prizes, venues, competition draws, grading matches and everything else in-between. Her greatest strength is her connection to the members of the club where she gets to know everyone personally so that they have a greater involvement with the club. She helped to keep the club spirit alive and well during the10 years of club playing at Denman Squash Centre following the demolition of the Muswellbrook courts in 2013 and was proactive in engaging with Council to secure a grant to be set aside for the development of new squash courts.
John Broadley
John Broadley is secretary of the Muswellbrook Eagles Football Club, a position he has held for several years, and was the driving force for the Eagles to attain Game Changer Status with NSW Football, an accreditation to support women and girls in football and to promote gender equality in the sport. From this accreditation the Daughters and Dads program started for junior girls and their fathers. Due to this, six junior players were selected as flag bearers for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Sydney - a once in a lifetime experience. John's passion and dedication to the game and the club are clear - from refereeing and office duties to monitoring social media - he is indispensable at the Eagles Football Club.
The Lady CATS Team 2023
On and off the field the Muswellbrook Lady CATS AFL team are a force to be reckoned with. Back on the ground in 2023 after being unable to field a team for several years, mainly due to the number of players having children, they enjoyed one of their best ever seasons and the team's future is bright. Community involvement and support plays a big part in the CATS ethos - they raised funds for the Melanoma Foundation, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Heart Foundation, manned barbecues and stalls and took part in community events such as the Colour Run and National Tree Day. Formidable in every way the Lady CATS Team 2023 are a real asset to the Shire community.
Muswellbrook RSL Sub-Branch - Vietnam Memorial Grove & associated facilities
The Grove was initiated by John Flood in the late 1980s, when he encouraged the support of many local individuals and business, Council and various government departments. The Grove was opened in 1991. The area receives an estimated 12,000 stopovers annually from travellers from all around Australia and across the globe. Over the years, the original plantation has been added to, to recognise Australia's involvement in a number of military operations, action and wars and acknowledging the value and importance of this unique memorial which continues to grow and expand thanks to the continuous and dedicated effort from community members and many organisations. Daily throughout year, the facilities are cleaned and stocked by members of the local RSL subbranch and/or Council. Lawns and landscaping are attended to courtesy of St Heliers Correctional Centre. NASHOS members lend a hand on a regular basis and many individuals help when needed.
Roohaven Wildlife
On their property Julie and Brad Smith tirelessly and professionally rescue, rehabilitate and release all manner of wildlife. They make themselves available 24/7 for calls to attend any rescue when called by members of the public and often do a road run during dry periods and busy holiday times. In addition, they host groups from nursing homes to enable them to get up close with their orphans and enjoy a real wildlife experience. They are very generous with their time and money to ensure all rescued animals have the very best chance of survival.
Charlise Anderson
Yasmin Jimmieson
As Above
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.