St Nicholas awards to Muswellbrook childcare centre

St Nicholas Early Education facility in Muswellbrook received, along with two of their staff members, a number of newly established awards.
Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle has recently announced the 2023 winners of St Nicholas' inaugural values awards. The awards are a testament to exceptional individuals who embody St Nicholas' core values and demonstrate unwavering commitment to their roles and communities.
Collectively, St Nicholas provides education services spanning early education, out of school hour care and vocational education. The key principles of St Nicks is compassion, hope, integrity, justice and participation and the award recipients reflect these principles wholeheartedly.
Given this is the inaugural awards and childcare is hugely community based, I thought it may be of interest for you to know that three of the ten awards went to St Nicholas Early Education in Muswellbrook. A little more on each winner and their reason for being nominated is below.
Participation - Kerry-Ann Brown (St Nicholas Early Education Muswellbrook)
"Kerry-Ann goes above and beyond for our centre. She has taken on responsibilities thrust upon her during challenging circumstances and remains kind, calm and respectful to everyone across the centre-educators, children, families and contractors. She gets in and gets the job done. She has taken on so much, and she deserves appreciation for everything she does daily. She is a true asset to our team, and we would be lost without her."
Team Award - St Nicholas Early Education Muswellbrook
"Nothing or nobody stands in isolation at St Nicholas Early Education Muswellbrook. Like an unwritten law, kindness rules. Actions speak silently. Values shine in the face of adversity. Invisible treasures hide in corners every day. When you least expect it, but more importantly, when you need it most, compassion is seen, heard and felt on so many different levels. It may be subtle, yet powerful, such as reaching out with a simple touch towards another struggling human being. Glimmers. Hope. Understanding. Belief in wonderful things soon to come. Celebrating together the amazing strength, potential and capabilities of children. Collaboration and compassion unite us - children, families and educators."
Trainee of the Year - Charlotte Bell (St Nicholas Early Education Muswellbrook)
"Charlotte's enthusiasm and dedication in her role make her the embodiment of future leadership and excellence within our community."
