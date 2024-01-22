St Nicholas awards to Muswellbrook childcare centre

"Nothing or nobody stands in isolation at St Nicholas Early Education Muswellbrook. Like an unwritten law, kindness rules. Actions speak silently. Values shine in the face of adversity. Invisible treasures hide in corners every day. When you least expect it, but more importantly, when you need it most, compassion is seen, heard and felt on so many different levels. It may be subtle, yet powerful, such as reaching out with a simple touch towards another struggling human being. Glimmers. Hope. Understanding. Belief in wonderful things soon to come. Celebrating together the amazing strength, potential and capabilities of children. Collaboration and compassion unite us - children, families and educators."