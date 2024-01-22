Entries still open for autumn squash competition

Eleven players were eager to play some squash and watch the others sizing up the potential threats for next comp with three of the eleven signed up for their first run. Matt "blowout" Southwell will be buying a new set of shoes when the soles gave out after sitting in a squash bag for too many years while Paul "pinball wizard" Watson tried hitting as many walls as he could to get the ball back. At the end of the night two doubles matches kept the remaining players glued to the court while Ricki "excuse me, pardon me, excuse me" Clifford and Drew "coming through" Anderson were introduced to the rules (or lack of) and found out that it wasn't as dangerous as it seemed with plenty of laughs and blank looks wondering who was supposed to be chasing the ball.