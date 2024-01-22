Entries still open for autumn squash competition

There's still time to join the upcoming Autumn Comp with entries being taken up until the first week of February before the draw is finalised and matches kick off on Monday 12 th February and Tuesday 13 February.
For those still unsure if they want to give it a go come down to the social hits on Saturdays at 2pm and Tuesdays at 5.30pm with racquets provided for new players. There'll be plenty of players to give you a hit and help show you how to enjoy the game with lots of hints and tips to improving your game.
Saturday Afternoon Social Hit
Eight players headed home exhausted but happy after plenty of matches and running throughout the afternoon.
Leanne "straight as an arrow" Vanderdonk kept working on her drives down the wall while Belinda "reach for the stars" Stephens kept working on her volleys. Gaston "distraction is the key" Cara kept working on his swapping hands for each shot, Bruce "I'm done for" Webber kept working on his running while Adrian "one more step"
Barwick kept working on actually moving. The great thing about social squash is that everyone plays to everyone else's level so that both players get to enjoy themselves on the court.
Tuesday Bengalla Mining Junior Program Week 3
Nine Boys and Girls enjoyed another fun workout with plenty of running, swinging and hitting keeping them entertained for the full 2 hours. The improvement in everyone's game after two weeks was obvious with the round robin matches providing plenty of rallies with lots of running to keep the ball in play. Good news for the juniors with the program being extended an extra week so there will be two more sessions on Tuesday 22 nd and Tuesday 29 th with new players most welcome to come and enjoy the fun for $5 each with all equipment provided. Contact Adrian on 0400303618 for more information.
Tuesday Night Social Hit
Eleven players were eager to play some squash and watch the others sizing up the potential threats for next comp with three of the eleven signed up for their first run. Matt "blowout" Southwell will be buying a new set of shoes when the soles gave out after sitting in a squash bag for too many years while Paul "pinball wizard" Watson tried hitting as many walls as he could to get the ball back. At the end of the night two doubles matches kept the remaining players glued to the court while Ricki "excuse me, pardon me, excuse me" Clifford and Drew "coming through" Anderson were introduced to the rules (or lack of) and found out that it wasn't as dangerous as it seemed with plenty of laughs and blank looks wondering who was supposed to be chasing the ball.
See you on the courts.
