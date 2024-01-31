Muswellbrook's Australia Day awards

At Muswellbrook's Australia Day event held at the town's Indoor Sports Centre on Friday doctors Mark Rikard-Bell and Del Mullins were awarded joint Citizens of the Year.
Dr Mark Rikard-Bell and Dr Del Mullins have been practicing medicine together at Brook Medical in Muswellbrook for more than 40 years.
Dr Rikard-Bell retired in December 2023 and was recently awarded the prestigious Bowman Cutter award for exceptional service to rural communities by the Rural Doctors Association.
Dr Del Mullins is a campaigner for lifestyle fitness and is active in palliative care, adolescence medicine and early family care under a catch cry of "keeping the well well". Both participate in a wide variety of community activities and raised six daughters in Muswellbrook.
The other nominees were Barbie Turvey, Melissa Walsh and Chris English.
There was also joint winners of the Young Citizen of the Year - Charlise Anderson and Yasmin Jimmieson.
Charlise is a student at St Joseph's Aberdeen, Charlise is an independent, motivated student who consistently strives to achieve excellent results. She has been elected School Captain for 2023-2024, was Student Wellbeing Leader in 2023 and is a member of the Student Representative Council. Hardworking and dedicated, she studies ballet at Valley Dance Academy. Other achievements include a Diocesan Academic Award of Excellence, public speaking, the Where There's a Will Student Wellbeing Team, representing the Upper Hunter at the National Leadership Summit in Adelaide, initiating the Upper Hunter Leadership Summit for 2023 and taking part in the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme and the Civics and Citizenship program held at NSW Parliament.
Yasmin, with her perseverance, positive outlook and passion for service above self, is a positive role model for young women and a leader. She has held numerous leadership positions within the SES, is a dedicated instructor with the Australian Air Force Cadets and has attended leadership programs including Burn Bright National Leadership Camp and Rotary Youth. Yasmin volunteers for numerous youth organisations, including Little Dreamers Young Carer Organisation, One Door Mental Health on Fire Youth Program, Beautiful Minds Youth Enrichment Program, Rotary programs and the Virtus Oceania Asia Games. She was also selected for the Premier's ANZAC Ambassador's Program.
Ms Samantha Cobcroft
Samantha is a singing teacher, choir co-ordinator, string player, and an inspiring musician and the director of Hunter Voices, a choral choir for young people The choir have performed at ANZAC Day and other events. She recently formed a choir, Cantilena, for more experienced choristers, which regularly sings at the St Albans Anglican Church. A production of the opera Dido and Aeneas was performed in the St Albans Church, accompanied by a string orchestra and continuo. Through volunteering her services Samantha shows a great desire to create opportunities to sing, perform and enhance the musical culture of the community.
Muswellbrook South Public School Environment & Sustainability Group (Green Team)
Under the resolute and tireless leadership of School Learning Support officers Tara Jeans and Sally McKay, environment and sustainability group The Green Team has grown and expanded significantly throughout 2023. The daily program sees consistent numbers receives positive feedback from students and staff. Students enthusiastically and responsibly collect eggs and tend to the chickens, water and weed the gardens, plant and harvest food, make compost, feed and care for the worms, and sort the recycling, taking great pride in all they do. In addition to achieving its goal of educating staff and students on environmental sustainability while being involved in hands-on learning opportunities, the program creates a sense of belonging and provides a place for students to make and build on relationships and feel like they are a part of a team.
Charli-Rose Wilson
Success in a wide range of sports and with the drive to reach her fullest potential, Charli-Rose is an inspirational role model for her peers. In 2023 she represented Muswellbrook Physical Culture Club at the National competition and Muswellbrook High School in swimming, cross country, soccer, netball and touch football and is part of the inaugural Sporting Excellence Program at the school. She encourages others to succeed and has been awarded for her sporting spirit and sportsmanship, including the Dianne Nightingale Award at Muswellbrook South Public School, presented to a Year 6 student who has shown outstanding commitment dedication and achievement in academic, cultural and sporting areas. She was also a school captain.
Porscha Jimmieson
Resilience in the face of adversity has earning Porscha Jimmieson this nomination. The Muswellbrook High School student was selected in the swim team to represent Australia at the 2023 Virtus Global Games in France. Two weeks before she was to fly to France she dislocated her knee at a Sydney CHS Swimming event, where she was representing her school and region. Following surgery and a long rehabilitation period, she has continued to be positive and has been actively building on her skills. Porscha hopes to become a swimming coach in the sport that she is passionate about and excels at. Among her many sporting achievements was the prestigious Hunter Blue Award for Swimming, the highest individual sports award given within the Hunter region for Secondary School students.
Life member and former club champion, Kris Agosto has been an active member of the Muswellbrook Squash Club for nearly 40 years and is an integral part of the club. From competition committee to executive committee to office bearer, Kris has gone above and beyond in organising competitions, tournaments, prizes, venues, competition draws, grading matches and everything else in-between. Her greatest strength is her connection to the members of the club where she gets to know everyone personally so that they have a greater involvement with the club. She helped to keep the club spirit alive and well during the10 years of club playing at Denman Squash Centre following the demolition of the Muswellbrook courts in 2013 and was proactive in engaging with Council to secure a grant to be set aside for the development of new squash courts.
The Lady CATS Team 2023
On and off the field the Muswellbrook Lady CATS AFL team are a force to be reckoned with. Back on the ground in 2023 after being unable to field a team for several years, mainly due to the number of players having children, they enjoyed one of their best ever seasons and the team's future is bright. Community involvement and support plays a big part in the CATS ethos - they raised funds for the Melanoma Foundation, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Heart Foundation, manned barbecues and stalls and took part in community events such as the Colour Run and National Tree Day. Formidable in every way the Lady CATS Team 2023 are a real asset to the Shire community.
Muswellbrook RSL Sub-Branch - Vietnam Memorial Grove & associated facilities
The Grove was initiated by John Flood in the late 1980s, when he encouraged the support of many local individuals and business, Council and various government departments. The Grove was opened in 1991. The area receives an estimated 12,000 stopovers annually from travellers from all around Australia and across the globe. Over the years, the original plantation has been added to, to recognise Australia's involvement in a number of military operations, action and wars and acknowledging the value and importance of this unique memorial which continues to grow and expand thanks to the continuous and dedicated effort from community members and many organisations. Daily throughout year, the facilities are cleaned and stocked by members of the local RSL subbranch and/or Council. Lawns and landscaping are attended to courtesy of St Heliers Correctional Centre. NASHOS members lend a hand on a regular basis and many individuals help when needed.
Chris English
Arts and sports nominee Chris English was involved in establishing the Karoola Parkrun - a 5km walk/run held every Saturday morning - and as secretary of the Muswellbrook Swimming Club is committed to promoting a healthy, active lifestyle for all. Chris is a passionate musician and performer who actively promotes music education as principal of the Richard Gill School, delivers free early childhood music lessons for children and is a founding board member of Upper Hunter Voices choral choir.
Roohaven Wildlife
On their property Julie and Brad Smith tirelessly and professionally rescue, rehabilitate and release all manner of wildlife. They make themselves available 24/7 for calls to attend any rescue when called by members of the public and often do a road run during dry periods and busy holiday times. In addition, they host groups from nursing homes to enable them to get up close with their orphans and enjoy a real wildlife experience. They are very generous with their time and money to ensure all rescued animals have the very best chance of survival.
