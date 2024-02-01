New classrooms welcomed at Muswellbrook South Public School

The start of the new school year at Muswellbrook South Public School saw the school community celebrating the opening of new and upgraded classrooms.
Muswellbrook South Public School was one of seven new and upgraded schools opening in regional NSW on day one this year.
NSW Member of the Legislative Council Emily Suvaal said today the school community celebrated the opening of state-of-the art classrooms and other facilities.
Ms Suvaal visited the school on 1 February to tour the new facilities with School Principal, Glen Kite.
The upgrade of the school included:
For 2024, Muswellbrook South Public School has 515 students enrolled.
The upgrade was done in four stages and students were in their new classrooms and using the basketball courts in late 2023.
"Glen Kite and all of the teachers at Muswellbrook South Public School deserve the best possible learning facilities, and I am so proud to see these new facilities available to use," Mrs Suvaal said.
"Students are so excited to have returned to school to see 13 new classrooms in use, having watched them take shape during 2023."
