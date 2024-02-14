Encore performance for Muswellbrook student Ben Martin

Earlier this month two former Muswellbrook High School students headed to Sydney for a 'red carpet' appearance at the Roslyn Packer Theatre at the launch of the 2023 HSC Showcase Season.
Ben Martin and Miles Chapman had both achieved outstanding HSC results and were among students from across the state at the launch which is designed to highlight the talents of the next generation of actors, musicians and dancers.
The night was a preview of what is to come, as 122 of the state's top young actors, dancers and musicians get set to share their show-stopping performances with the public.
Ben, an electric guitar enthusiast, will now be performing at Encore which will be held at the Sydney Opera House 4 March.
Encore recognises the exceptional major works created by HSC Music Students, showcasing performances and compositions selected from the previous year's HSC exams.
Excelling during his HSC exam performances with the guitar Ben is looking forward to playing at the Opera House where only one student is selected to play each instrument.
He has only been playing the guitar for three years dabbling in drums before that due to his love of metal music.
He played four pieces for the HSC examiners and obviously impressed them given his selection to perform at Encore.
He has moved from his hometown and is living on-campus at the University of Newcastle where is is starting a Bachelor of Music.
His aim is to continue playing guitar and also do some music production.
He has also decided to add jazz to his repertoire and while living in Newcastle join a band - something that wasn't really an option in Muswellbrook.
"Newcastle has a great live music scene so I am looking forward to getting involved with that," he said.
He wanted to thank his two HSC teachers Ryan Case and Laura Martin for all their help and encouragement.
Muswellbrook High School received six Band 6's, five of which came from the CAPA faculty led by head Teacher Mrs Martin.
Four of the Band 6s were for Music and one for Entertainment, the other was for English Extension 1.
Ben and Miles Chapman and , were nominated for Encore at the Sydney Opera House.
Ben was selected to perform and will be opening the entire Encore performance with his group consisting of fellow MHS students Miles , Riley Newbury, and MHS music teacher Mr Case.
NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) CEO, Paul Martin, said he was in awe of the creative and performing arts students who were selected for Showcases this year.
"I am always so impressed by the raw talent, creativity and thoughtfulness of our performing arts students. Their talents are a great reflection of their own skills, but also that of their teachers and school community.
"Whether these young people continue in the arts, the skills they've honed and developed in their final years of schooling are setting them up for life," Mr Martin said.
Now in his second year of hosting the illustrious Higher School Certificate Showcase Season launch, Sanson Jr said being selected for an HSC Showcase was no small feat.
"As someone who found their passion for acting in my HSC Drama class, I know what it is like to set your sights on massive goals, in school and in your career.
"Being nominated for one of these Showcases is a huge achievement - and should signal to all students that they are doing something incredibly powerful in their field.
"I encourage all the recent graduates who were nominated, to keep following your passions and honing your skills borne from your studies," Sanson Jr said.
For some students, Mr Martin said, the performance showcase is the first opportunity to perform in front of a live audience, but it is also an opportunity to share best practice with the school community.
"Watching these performances, it's easy to anticipate these young artists' trajectory into the Australian arts landscape in the future. They're inspiring, eye-opening and touching, and I'd encourage anyone interested in the arts to attend.
"I welcome schools to come along to see what a great performance looks like. Students who can't make it in person, will have the chance to join online, later in the year too," Mr Martin said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.