Mixed response from councillors about their intentions to seek re-election

Who will be returning and will there be a number of new faces elected to the councils in the Upper Hunter?
Both the Muswellbrook and Upper Hunter shires could be described as being in a state of transition with energy at the heart of those changes.
For Muswellbrook the closure of Liddell power station in 2023 and expected closure of Mount Arthur open cut coalmine in 2030 herald the new era where coal generation and eventually coal extraction will no longer be the shire's economic drivers.
In the Upper Hunter a similar change will take place where renewable energy projects in particular those near Merriwa will also herald a change in economic drivers where once agriculture dominated the landscape.
We contacted Muswellbrook's 12 current councillors and heard back from three.
Mayor Steve Reynolds said at this stage I am a most definitely a yes.
"It is 100% my intention to keep the wind in the sails. Though, like all, circumstances do change within months," he said.
"Most people say that I am crazy but our Shire is pivotal to all things happening in the energy sector, jobs and transition. It is most definitely a very busy role. When you compare it to other Rural councils in NSW that do not have the complex issues we have, it's unfathomable that the NSW system is not like the Queensland system. If it were, it would be more enticing for more people, including single mothers."
He is will be joined in seeking re-election by Rod Scholes, Louise Dunn and Rohit Mahajan.
In the Upper Hunter where nine councillors are elected and they then vote for the mayor and deputy mayor it would appear the make-up of the council chamber may change significantly.
Mayor Maurice Collison said at this stage he was undecided about seeking re-election.
"It has been a difficult and at times toxic council to serve on this term and for that reason I would say I am more likely not to serve again," he said.
Councillor Lee Watts is retiring after 19 years on the Upper Hunter Shire Council and she hopes to see some new faces elected who are keen to work for their community.
Tayah Clout and Adam Williamson also indicated they would seek re-election.
First term Councillor Liz Flaherty said she was a definite no. She is currently working on overturning Council's decision to make her position vacant.
At an extraordinary meeting on 6 May Council noted the vacancy resulted from her absence at three consecutive ordinary Council meetings without seeking a leave of absence, as required under section 234 of the Local Government Act.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.