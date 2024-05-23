Muswellbrook Chronicle
Vale: Robert Blaikie, Muswellbrook RSL Club Director

By Ash Kent, Clubsnsw
Updated May 23 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:17pm
Bob celebrating his 88th Birthday in late March 2024. Picture supplied
Muswellbrook RSL Club, in the state's Newcastle & Hunter Valley region, is mourning the loss of Robert (Bob) Blaikie - who was in his 20th year as a serving director of the Club.

