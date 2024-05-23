Vale: Robert Blaikie, Muswellbrook RSL Club Director

Muswellbrook RSL Club, in the state's Newcastle & Hunter Valley region, is mourning the loss of Robert (Bob) Blaikie - who was in his 20th year as a serving director of the Club.
Bob passed away in the early hours of the morning on 16 May, with Club CEO Daryl Egan - who is also Bob's son-in-law - sharing the news and adding that directors, management, staff and members are saddened by his passing.
"We thank him for his dedication and service," a post via social media reads.
In his early days, Bob was a merchant seaman who travelled the world before meeting his late wife Mary in New Zealand - a nurse and later a theatre sister at Muswellbrook Hospital - and moving back to Australia.
Bob and his family moved to Muswellbrook in 1970 to help with the building of Liddell Power Station. He later worked at Bayswater Power Station as an operator before retiring in 1994.
A member of Muswellbrook Lions Club for years, Bob was a National Service Member and was also a founding member of the Muswellbrook RSL Club Pipes and Drums in the 1970s.
Bob leaves behind his two daughters - Karen (wife of Daryl) and Debbie - three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
A memorial service and wake will be held upstairs in the Muswellbrook RSL Club auditorium on Monday 27 May at 11am.
