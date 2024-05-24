'Malabears' provide comfort to children experiencing traumatic situations

Upper Hunter coal mining company Malabar Resources is proud of its special community project known as 'Malabears".
The project that began this year and is aimed at providing comfort to local children experiencing traumatic situations.
The concept was simple to create a cute, comforting teddy bear to give to children in distressing environments.
Assisting the company in bringing their project to life was Tim Troon, the Acting Station Officer and Paramedic from Muswellbrook Ambulance Station. Tim, along with his colleague Kaitlyn, was immediately on board with the idea and contributed significantly to the project's development.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muswellbrook Ambulance Station had a tradition of handing out handmade teddy bears to children. Unfortunately, due to strict infection control restrictions during the pandemic, this practice had to be discontinued. Recognising the ongoing need for such a comforting gesture, Malabar worked with Tim to ensure that each Malabear would be safe and suitable for distribution under the new health guidelines.
The Malabears are individually wrapped and sealed in plastic packaging. This precaution allows the teddies to be easily wiped down, addressing any infection control concerns and ensuring the safety of both the children and the paramedics.
With the project plans in place, Malabar Resources donated 50 Malabears to the Muswellbrook Ambulance Station. The paramedic team in Muswellbrook are now equipped with these comforting teddies to hand out to children during emergencies.
"At Malabar Resources, we are committed to making a positive impact in our local community. We are delighted to have collaborated with the Muswellbrook Ambulance team on the Malabears project to help comfort and support children in distressing situations," said said Donna McLaughlin, Malabar Resources, Health, Safety, Environment and Community Manager.
"Our Malabar Community Program has contributed over $600,000 in donations across a diverse range of innovative projects including sporting events, school fundraisers, school swimming programs, cultural awareness camps, support for residential aged care, support for local chamber of commerce events and support for wildlife conservation. We are passionate about giving back to our community."
