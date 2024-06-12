The best uses for a garage

This is branded content.
Are you using your garage to its full potential? Yes, garages are perfect for keeping your car safe, but there are so many other uses.
Due to their versatility, they add value in more ways than one by providing you with a space to do pretty much whatever you want.
All it takes is a little bit of creativity. We believe if you have the space, you better use it well. It's time to use your available garage space effectively.
This article will give you ideas on how to use a garage effectively so there's no wasted space. We're going to dive right in!
Having a garage is convenient for people who enjoy working with their hands, as garages make brilliant workshops.
They're often separated from the house, so you can make some noise without disturbing others in the house, and they provide you with space for your tools, machinery, and work.
Whether you're working on your car or tackling the next woodwork project, having a garage will be a great help! Garages also offer you a good level of protection for your equipment.
A common use of a garage is as a storage solution. Nowadays, garages can be completely customised so you can use available space to its full potential.
It's a really convenient place to store items that no longer have space in the house, such as tools, cleaning products, and machinery. Here are a few ways in which you can customise your garage to optimise storage.
Many people often forget that they have tons of ceiling or roof space in their homes or garages available. You could install a mezzanine, put shelves up in the ceiling or lay a platform down with a trap door to utilise ceiling space.
Pegboards are a great way of using space effectively in a garage. With a pegboard, you can hang up small tools and other equipment instead of buying multiple boxes.
These are also the typical go-to storage solutions. Cupboards are a convenient place to store your belongings, and they also provide counter space above them.
However, cupboards might reduce the space you have against walls, potentially making it more difficult for bigger items to fit in the garage.
Garages can be turned into a cozy entertainment area where friends and family can get together and have a blast.
Throw in a few couches, a pool table, and even a bar for refreshments. For an entertainment area, you can style it however you want to.
Go for a fun, exciting design with games, a great place to watch your favourite sport with your mates, or a chill area to relax in. You have the space for it; why not use it?
Gyms can be expensive, and it takes a lot of effort to motivate yourself to go. So, they're not for everyone, and that's understandable.
Here's a solution! You could build a gym in your garage if you have enough space for it. That'll give you a private place to gym. This way you don't even have to share equipment with anyone - it's a way better option if hygiene is a concern.
When done well, you'll have plenty of space to stretch and move, and you can open the garage door to get some fresh air while you work. For a simple at-home gym, you just need the basics. That includes some dumbbells, a bench press, some floor mats and any other equipment you'd like to use.
Looking for a place to get creative? How about building yourself an art studio? A garage can be the perfect solution!
With its concrete floors for easy cleanup and spaciousness for storing supplies - your garage can be the perfect place to get away for a while. Plus, when the weather permits, you can open the garage door and get plenty of natural light for your projects.
Needing to save a little space as well? Foldable easels or tables that hang on wall hooks can free up floor space, and vertical storage options for your supplies.
For anyone who has kids, a garage is also the perfect place for them to explore their artistic talents without making a mess in your home.
While having handprints from your kids when they are young is great for cute moments, having them on your white walls or furniture isn't. So it is best to create a space for them in the garage.
For those who live on farms or properties that get muddy fast, a garage can be used as a good mudroom.
Garages offer you a great pit stop between your house and outside. This is where you can take off dirty shoes or wet clothes so you don't walk mud all over the house.
To create the perfect mudroom, set up shelves or cupboards for shows rain jackets and other items.
Adding a garage to your home will use up a significant amount of land, even as a single garage. It'll also increase the value of your property.
What's great about developing that land is that you can add it to the garage by building a double story. This could be used as a flat or another living area.
While parking may be the main use of a garage, it can be used to park multiple cars and other vehicles like motorbikes, quadbikes, or even boats.
Garages offer a convenient place to store these kinds of vehicles. They keep them safe from the elements and secure from possible crime in the area.
