Muswellbrook's 'pub pool' champions celebrate their first win

Muswellbrook has a new champion pub pool team the Muswellbrook RSL Twos.
This was the team's first year in the competition which pits pool pub (and registered club) team against pool pub team and the members were of the Muswellbrook RSL Twos were overjoyed with the result.
Commenting on the competition result was team captain Destri Thompson (Thommo) who described the 20 weeks of pool games as fierce with not an inch given from either side.
"There are no friends left on the felt - this is serious business for all involved," he said.
"That's why we are so happy to have formed our team and won in our first year in the competition."
The Muswellbrook RSL Twos defeated the Railway Threes in the final of the competition held earlier this month.
Divided into A and B grades the Muswellbrook RSL Twos won the A grade competition.
No doubt adding some extra pool power to the team were Dean Crich and Josh Cooper. The pair have represented Australia at international pool competitions. Their most recent overseas trip was to South Africa and Crich is aiming to travel to the UK to compete later this year.
Mr Thompson said international competition were tough affairs for the players as they can be 11 day tournaments with pool being played from eight in the morning till ten at night - game after game.
