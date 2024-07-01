School holiday creative workshop on imagining the future of the Valley

Researchers from the University of Newcastle (UON) will be hosting a free, two-day creative workshop, for teenagers aged between 14 and 17 years in Muswellbrook on July 15-16.
Draw, paint, collage, build a sculpture, write a song or make a video the workshop is designed to capture young peoples' view of the future of the Hunter Valley.
Imagining the Upper Hunter post mining landscape from a teenagers perspective is one of the aims of the workshop.
To be held at the Upper Hunter UON campus in Muswellbrook the days will run from 10:00am to 3.00pm and the event will be fully catered.
This project is being conducted by researchers at UON and is funded by the Australian Research Council.
