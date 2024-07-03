Special celebration for Graham Tickle at the Aberdeen Sports & Rec Club

It was a very special celebration at the Aberdeen Sports & Recreation Club on Saturday night.
One of the club's stalwarts Graham Tickle was not only celebrating his 85th birthday at the event but the date June 29 marked his 30 years of dedicated service to the club.
Mr Tickle has served the club as committee member and was also club President for a few years.
He has supported the club socially and is a keen bowls player for the Club playing socially and competitively.
In the past he has captained the Aberdeen bowls team in competitions including the Bowls Premier League.
The date was not only Mr Tickle's birthday it also a birthday date which he shares with his granddaughter Bianca Brown who joined him for the dinner.
The night was enjoyed by everyone who attended with Mr Tickle surrounded by his family and friends and representatives from the Club who all congratulated him on his years of service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.