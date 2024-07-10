National Tree Day: join in tree planting in Muswellbrook and Denman

Get your hands dirty for the environment on National Tree Day National Tree Day is a Planet Ark initiative that encourages people to do their bit for the local environment by planting native trees, shrubs and grasses and Council is encouraging families, sporting and community groups and businesses to get involved, meet new people and help green up the Shire.
"We are encouraging residents to come out, roll up their sleeves, plants some trees and be a part of National Tree Day on Sunday 28 th July. Not only will they be doing something great for the environment, but they will also be able to meet like-minded people in their neighbourhood, bond over a sausage sandwich cooked by a local community group and create long lasting environmental connections" General Manager Derek Finnigan said.
In Denman, planting will be taking place at Hyde Park and will see further plantings added toplantings completed in previous years. The day will commence at 9 am and will conclude around midday with a barbecue lunch for all volunteers cooked by Denman Lions Club.
In Muswellbrook, planting will take place from 11 am until 1 pm at Tarinpa (formerly Hunter Beach) to continue improving biodiversity and to provide habitat for wildlife.
Planet Ark CEO Rebecca Gilling said the crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are clearly having a significant impact on the health and wellbeing of Australians.
"Engaging with nature through behaviours like planting trees provides an opportunity to combat climate distress. Along with the obvious environmental benefits, planting trees also provides hope for the future and helps people to feel they are part of the solution."
National Tree Day is an initiative organised by Planet Ark in partnership with major sponsor Toyota Australia and its Dealer Network. This year marks 25 years of support for theprogram.
