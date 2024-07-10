Muswellbrook Chronicle
National Tree Day: join in tree planting in Muswellbrook and Denman

By Newsroom
July 10 2024 - 2:52pm
Muswellbrook, planting will take place from 11 am until 1 pm at Tarinpa (formerly Hunter Beach) to continue improving biodiversity and to provide habitat for wildlife.
Get your hands dirty for the environment on National Tree Day National Tree Day is a Planet Ark initiative that encourages people to do their bit for the local environment by planting native trees, shrubs and grasses and Council is encouraging families, sporting and community groups and businesses to get involved, meet new people and help green up the Shire.

