New players welcomed to try their hand at squash in Muswellbrook

By Adrian Barwick
Updated July 11 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 3:55pm
Tuesday night Noman plays the drop shot winner while Bruce and Jakub take off for the ball. Picture supplied
Even without competitions too much squash is barely enough with social squash twice a week and the school holiday junior squash program three times a week for the next two weeks. There's plenty for everyone with new players more than welcome to come down and check it out with equipment available for new players.

