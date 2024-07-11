New players welcomed to try their hand at squash in Muswellbrook

The first of the school holidays free sessions saw 16 juniors come down to find out for themselves just how much fun squash can be. A big thanks to Bruce, Belinda and Noman for guiding the kids around the court while Jane and Andrew kept the matches running when the squad broke up into three groups for the round robins. It was also great to see several parents watching and offering encouragement with all the juniors putting their best foot forward to get the most out of the activities on offer. The school holiday fun continues this Friday (12th July) from 1-3pm with more free squash on offer as well as next Sunday (14th July) from 10am-12pm (Free) and Monday (15th July) from 1-3pm (Free). All equipment is provided so just turn up for one or all the sessions and have a great time.