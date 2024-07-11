New players welcomed to try their hand at squash in Muswellbrook

Even without competitions too much squash is barely enough with social squash twice a week and the school holiday junior squash program three times a week for the next two weeks. There's plenty for everyone with new players more than welcome to come down and check it out with equipment available for new players.
Saturday Social Hit
Twelve hardy souls entered the courts and exited tired but satisfied with plenty of matches and running to burn off the calories. The usual doubles and 2 on 1 games at the end of the day again provided plenty of laughs and amusement for both the players and the spectators as each team kept reminding themselves who was supposed to be doing what on the court.
Sunday Morning Juniors
Three new players trundled down to make up a total of 12 juniors with lots of activities and games to keep them on their toes. Paul "taskmaster" Watson and Adrian "daydream believer" Barwick kept the fun level up while the kids looked after themselves when it came to the round robins. Group 1 saw Riley and Abdul ahead of the pack while Group 2 had JB undefeated with Tristan and Hayley close behind.
Monday Afternoon Juniors
The first of the school holidays free sessions saw 16 juniors come down to find out for themselves just how much fun squash can be. A big thanks to Bruce, Belinda and Noman for guiding the kids around the court while Jane and Andrew kept the matches running when the squad broke up into three groups for the round robins. It was also great to see several parents watching and offering encouragement with all the juniors putting their best foot forward to get the most out of the activities on offer. The school holiday fun continues this Friday (12th July) from 1-3pm with more free squash on offer as well as next Sunday (14th July) from 10am-12pm (Free) and Monday (15th July) from 1-3pm (Free). All equipment is provided so just turn up for one or all the sessions and have a great time.
Tuesday Night Social Hit
With only 3 Tuesdays left until the Spring Comp commences, another thirteen players were keen to keep their mind and body energized with everyone having at least 3 matches during the evening. With no pressure, the players threw caution to the wind working on their line and length to avoid having to run too much. Jakub and Scott ignored the no running rule while Noman, Tim and Hayden were happy to keep to the line and length option.
See you on the courts.
