Bengalla and Wybong roads near Muswellbrook now the state's responsbility

NSW Government is changing the classification of two roads in the Muswellbrook Shire from local to state because they are critical to the state's future energy needs.
Bengalla Road and Wybong Road, between Bengalla Road and the Golden Highway, will soon be reclassified from local to state roads, opening the door to more potential investment from the NSW Government.
Both of these roads are important freight transport routes that have previously been tasked with handling over size and/or over mass (OSOM) vehicle movements for the mines in the Muswellbrook local government area.
With more OSOM vehicles increasingly needing to access Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) in the Central West Orana and New England Regions, the NSW Labor Government has stepped up to support council through a road reclassification and agreed to take responsibility for management of the roads given the critical role they play in securing the state's future energy supply.
The additional support for Muswellbrook Shire Council is part of a suite of measures the NSW Government is delivering to help regional councils improve their road networks by:
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said "The NSW Labor Government is proud to be getting on with the job of preparing roads in the regions for our future energy needs and supporting local councils with challenges change can bring.
"In addition to our $128.5 million investment in planning and delivering port to project upgrades announced in the budget, the ongoing investment that will be released through the reclassification will take the financial burden off Muswellbrook Council, whose ratepayers contribute so much to the wealth of our state.
"Unlike the former government who forked out a fortune on a failed road reclassification review, ignored its recommendations and kept the final report secret - the NSW Labor Government is actually delivering what councils need and not making unfunded promises.
"I thank Muswellbrook Shire Council for its advocacy, patience and commitment to working together to improve roads in the region."
Muswellbrook Mayor Steve Reynolds said "Improving the current condition of our roads and bringing them to an acceptable standard before these truck movements begin is crucial.
"Council's priority, as always, is the safety of residents and we welcome the reclassification of these roads from local to state.
"Road conditions must be fit for purpose, and strategies in place to minimise the impact on road users, such as laybacks. Continual maintenance is paramount so as our ratepayers don't carry the burden."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.