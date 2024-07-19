Muswellbrook squash spring competition is now only a week away

Just over a week remaining until the Spring Comp gets underway with last minute entries being taken until next Tuesday 23rd July which will be last social and grading hit until the comp starts. Call Adrian on 0400303618 to enter or for more information with players of all ages and abilities more than welcome to give squash a go. If competition is not your cup of tea (just yet) then Saturday afternoons at 2pm is open to everyone to come down for a social hit at just $10 per person. Equipment is available for new players with plenty of experienced players on hand to show you the ropes in how to enjoy the great game of squash. The school holiday free junior program has been a great success and many thanks to the players and parents who have assisted during this time with two more sessions remaining on Friday 19th July at 1pm and Sunday 21st July at 10am.
Friday Afternoon Juniors
A staggering 22 juniors (including 5 new starters) ventured down to enjoy a fun-filled 2 hours of activities and games to keep them entertained for the afternoon. After some warm-up activities to keep the blood pumping the players split up into groups with Adrian, Kris and Michael taking them through some drills before playing some round robins matches. After a few games the senior players took over Court 1 with a brilliant King of the Court that saw plenty of encouragement for each player to knock out and replace the King (mainly Justus, Miraj and Abdul) and there were squeals of delight when their throne was finally taken. Court 2 had plenty of games with new players Jesse, James and Halloran facing regulars Craig, Laura and Evie with plenty of running and swinging to keep the fun going.
Saturday Social Hit
Eight players took a break from their busy schedules (not) to hone their skills for the next comp while keeping the rallies going to keep their endurance levels up. Jakub and Mark had a thrilling rally for rally match that saw Jakub get over the line while Mick and Adrian tested their left-handed skills before Mick's drop shot got him home. Alex had his first hit in several months and was feeling the leg burn at the end of the session while Bruce, Tim and Scott kept jumping on the court at every opportunity to keep their fitness levels up.
Sunday Morning Juniors
Eleven juniors saw 4 players joining the school holiday crowd with Frankie, Hayley, Sam and Jack all keen to get ack on the court and start playing. With Paul, Hayden, Scott, Michael and Noman on hand to take them through their paces, Adrian took a backseat to watch the fun unfold with lots of drills, activities and games to keep the kids entertained.
Monday Afternoon Juniors
Eighteen juniors including 6 new starters were ready and able to take up their racquets and swing to their hearts' content. New players Tanner, Harrison, Banjo and Callum were quick studies, and soon for keen to outdo each other in the round robins along with Laura. Once they learn to keep moving after they hit the ball, they'll be unstoppable. Declan, Craig, Mikayle and Rosealie are improving every week with plenty of running and hitting while Jake and JB were doing more swinging than hitting on the other court with Travis hitting as many balls as possible so he can beat Dad at the end of the day.
Tuesday Night Social Hit
Eleven players enjoyed the air-conditioned warmth inside from the cooler conditions and didn't take long to turn up the heat on the courts. Great to see Shane back from injury and looking good for the upcoming comp while Chris, Hayden and Belinda were keen to remember how to place a ball rather than hit it back at your opponent. Everyone else enjoyed focusing on their game whether it was to hit winners or keep the ball in play to build up their endurance, either way everyone left exhausted but happy at the end of the night.
See you on the courts.
