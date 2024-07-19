Muswellbrook squash spring competition is now only a week away

Just over a week remaining until the Spring Comp gets underway with last minute entries being taken until next Tuesday 23rd July which will be last social and grading hit until the comp starts. Call Adrian on 0400303618 to enter or for more information with players of all ages and abilities more than welcome to give squash a go. If competition is not your cup of tea (just yet) then Saturday afternoons at 2pm is open to everyone to come down for a social hit at just $10 per person. Equipment is available for new players with plenty of experienced players on hand to show you the ropes in how to enjoy the great game of squash. The school holiday free junior program has been a great success and many thanks to the players and parents who have assisted during this time with two more sessions remaining on Friday 19th July at 1pm and Sunday 21st July at 10am.