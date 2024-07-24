Speedway success for rookie V8 Dirt Modifieds competitor Dave Hayne

After a quick 30 laps, on a home made track at his farm at Wybong near Muswellbrook, Dave Hayne nominated for his first race in the V8 Dirt Modifiieds competition.
As they say the rest is history because last weekend at the NSW V8 Dirt Modifieds Awards night in Coffs Harbour Hayne collected two of the big trophies on offer.
He won the Rookie of the Year award and he also won the NSW Sportsman Track club championship in his division.
All this having only started racing in October 2023.
"It was a good result for our first year in the competition," he said.
His best results were achieved at Grafton Speedway where he was the Sportsman Track Champion and he came second at the Lismore Speedway. He also competed at Tamworth and Eastern Creek in Sydney.
Before hitting the speedway Hayne had been competing in endurance go-kart competitions which run for five hours with changes in drivers and he described these events has great fun.
He said he and his brother Tim Hayne decided to buy a V8 Dirt Modified race car last year as they were both fans of the sport.
His brother, who lives and works in Narrabri, operates his own mechanical business Timmy H Mechanical and according to Dave he plays the most important role in the team keeping the race car in tip top condition.
"He also sponsors the team - so I could not have won any awards without his input," he said.
Hayne also thanked his wife Taryn and sons Darcy and Tanner who were his biggest fans.
As to what's next Hayne said they might add a couple of interstate competitions next season including Toowoomba and Warrnambool.
He also said the race car they bought turned out to be a very good buy.
