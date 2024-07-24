Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook Chronicle's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Speedway success for rookie V8 Dirt Modifieds competitor Dave Hayne

Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
Updated July 24 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a quick 30 laps, on a home made track at his farm at Wybong near Muswellbrook, Dave Hayne nominated for his first race in the V8 Dirt Modifiieds competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Nichols

Louise Nichols

Senior journalist

From cattle to coal. Once a specialist agriculture writer today its about community, in particular, the Upper Hunter. I have lived and worked in the region for more than 30 years. Land use issues and the future direction of our region. But you cannot take ag out of the picture - our food and how we grow it is the basis of all life. Covering the Hunter and Mid North Coast rural issues is now part of my role with ACM.

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.