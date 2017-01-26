MUSWELLBROOK Shire residents joined the rest of the nation to celebrate Australia Day on Thursday.
Muswellbrook Shire Australia Day 2017 | PHOTOS, VIDEO
Eminent service to the law recognised
A MAN with strong ties to the Upper Hunter has been recognised on the Australia Day Honours List.
We’re extremely proud, says family
A MUSWELLBROOK born and bred man etched his name in the history books on Wednesday, by becoming the ...
A magic end to school holidays | PHOTOS
A firefighter’s view of Camberwell blaze | PHOTOS
Second stage of major maintenance work underway
MOTORISTS are advised Kayuga Bridge across the Hunter River at Muswellbrook will be closed to traffic for up ...
Prevention is the best cure
IN an attempt to combat the growing problem in the region, a prevention group is urging Muswellbrook residents ...
Apprentice butchers to meat in Hobart
Australia Day flashback | PHOTOS
‘Massive weekend’ for the town
DENMAN Devils vice-president Jay Shepherdson has labelled it a “massive weekend for the town”.
Ready to turn it all around | PHOTOS
FOLLOWING a tough 2016, the Denman Devils are ready to turn things around in Group 21 this season.
Physie empowers girls for life through fun, fitness and friendships
THE Muswellbrook Physical (Physie) Culture Club is busy registering new members for a great year ahead.
Sevens fever strikes Heelers
IT’S still summer – but a quartet from the Muswellbrook Heelers are prepared to sweat it out in ...
Remembering the Bowman Park days | PHOTOS
Riders ready to raise money
UP to 200 riders are expected to converge on the Muswellbrook Showground this weekend for the Valley Team ...
National
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Australian of the Year Alan Mackay-Sim: it's time to take politics out of research
It was the plea for forward thinking, made in front of the man who has the power to ...
2017 Australia Day honours list: Julia Gillard appointed an AC
Julia Gillard, Jimmy Barnes, Stephen Gageler and Mick Fanning are among Order of Australia appointees today.
NBN strips information from its website telling Australians which type of broadband they will get
Website now only says when the NBN is expected to be available, not which technology will be rolled ...
The Hunter Photography Prize 2017 | Photos
Submit your sports results
At the Muswellbrook Chronicle we love to hear all about your sporting achievements.
A time to celebrate
Muswellbrook Shire Australia Day 2017 | PHOTOS, VIDEO
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
This is the year to beat your financial fear
Whether we admit it to ourselves or not, the most common reason for this ignition failure is fear.
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
Philip Piggin honoured by Britain's People Dancing for contribution to dance
The creative program officer at Belconnen Arts Centre has received an honorary life membership from British community dance ...
LOWEDOWN: Blog live with David Lowe
READY to talk A-League? The former Socceroo will be taking questions from 1PM.
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Somewhere over the rainbow is a little drama
Gerry Loadsman made a film, and then the problems started.
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.