Past and present Muswellbrook District Junior Rugby League Football Club members visited the old shed to relive the ...
Libraries’ successful school holidays
Significant milestone for local residents
CALVARY Muswellbrook Retirement Community is on track to open its doors in March.
Welcome to big school
Aberdeen fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis walkathon | PHOTOS
Aberdeen accident claims woman’s life
POLICE are investigating following a fatal accident between two vehicles in the Upper Hunter on Monday.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter transporting man to John Hunter following accident
A MOTOR vehicle accident has blocked the New England Highway, near Aberdeen, on Monday afternoon.
Apex cook up exciting renovation for Girl Guides
Aussie Day flavour at Muswellbrook Hotel
THERE was plenty of Australia Day flavour at The Muswellbrook Hotel last Thursday.
Cricketers pad up in the heat | PHOTOS
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
I’m positive we’ll be competitive
MOST coaches detest the phrase “rebuilding year” but Denman Devils mentor Ben Hagan isn’t one of them.
Another big hit | PHOTOS
A JUBILANT Denman held aloft the shield again – and the players intend on keeping a firm grasp ...
The future looks promising
THE outlook for the Aberdeen Tigers Rugby League Football Club is very promising if the attitude of Daniel ...
50 years – and still going strong
THE Muswellbrook Heelers Rugby Union Club will commemorate a significant milestone in 2017.
‘Massive weekend’ for the town
DENMAN Devils vice-president Jay Shepherdson has labelled it a “massive weekend for the town”.
Ready to turn it all around | PHOTOS
FOLLOWING a tough 2016, the Denman Devils are ready to turn things around in Group 21 this season.
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Malcolm Turnbull prepares to overhaul donations system, reveals his own $1.75 million contribution
Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to ban foreign donations in a bid to restore faltering public trust in the ...
Malcolm Turnbull confirms he donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he donated $1.75 million of his own money to the Liberal Party, ...
Greens bank $3.9m in donations including $600,000 from Graeme Wood
The Greens received more than $1 million from two big donors last financial year, helping bankroll the party's ...
The Hunter Photography Prize 2017 | Photos
Submit your sports results
At the Muswellbrook Chronicle we love to hear all about your sporting achievements.
Back to Bowman Park event well received | PHOTOS
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Beyonce pregnant with twins to husband Jay Z: 'We have been blessed two times over'
Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins, the pop star has announced on her Instagram, sharing a picture of her ...
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Peer-to-peer lenders lead increase in personal loans
Personal loan applications rose strongly during the December 2016 quarter, with much of the growth coming from online marketplace lenders.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
LOWEDOWN: Blog live with David Lowe
READY to talk A-League? The former Socceroo will be taking questions from 1PM.
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Somewhere over the rainbow is a little drama
Gerry Loadsman made a film, and then the problems started.
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?