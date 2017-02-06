RUMOURS that Big W will close its doors at Muswellbrook Marketplace appear wide of the mark.
Man dies in hospital after crash at Aberdeen
A DRIVER involved in a serious crash in the Upper Hunter earlier this week has died in hospital.
Information session available
LOVE the outdoors? Would like to help conserve the environment? Want to meet like-minded people?
Irrigation works at Muswellbrook Cemetery
MUSWELLBROOK Shire Council has engaged Blooms Irrigation to upgrade the irrigation system at the Muswellbrook Cemetery.
For the first time in my life, I was speechless
BENGALLA Mining Company is continuing to support local students from the Upper Hunter by awarding 2016 St Joseph’s ...
Bumper enrolments
Back to Bowman Park event well received | PHOTOS
Libraries’ successful school holidays
Significant milestone for local residents
CALVARY Muswellbrook Retirement Community is on track to open its doors in March.
Welcome to big school
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Tributes flow for allegedly murdered man Bradley Breward
TASMANIA: Tributes are pouring in for Mowbray man, Bradley Breward, who was allegedly murdered on New Year’s Day.
Muswellbrook v Denman | PHOTOS
A GALLANT Denman went down fighting in the Group 21 CRL 9’s women’s rugby league competition at McKinnon ...
Muswellbrook v Aberdeen | PHOTOS
MUSWELLBROOK opened its Group 21 CRL 9’s women’s rugby league campaign with a 100 per cent winning record.
Nightmare trip tempered by winning double
A NIGHTMARE trip home from New Zealand was tempered with yet another double for Robert Thompson when he ...
Tackling new goals
HUNTER Valley Group 21 Rugby League will enter new territory on Friday evening when the inaugural CRL 9’s ...
I’m positive we’ll be competitive
MOST coaches detest the phrase “rebuilding year” but Denman Devils mentor Ben Hagan isn’t one of them.
Another big hit | PHOTOS
A JUBILANT Denman held aloft the shield again – and the players intend on keeping a firm grasp ...
Meet Jack Outback, the 'most interesting' Australian revealed by new global research
Don't recognise the name? You'll probably recognise the description.
Liberal senator Cory Bernardi to rock first day of Parliament by resigning from the Turnbull government
Cory Bernardi is set to upend centre-right politics in Australia and announce on Tuesday that he is resigning ...
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several ...
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Society is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
The Hunter Photography Prize 2017 | Photos
Submit your sports results
At the Muswellbrook Chronicle we love to hear all about your sporting achievements.
Information session available
LOVE the outdoors? Would like to help conserve the environment? Want to meet like-minded people?
Bumper enrolments
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Hunter Morning News | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Plumbing the depths
The tragedy of trying to find a plumber.
LOWEDOWN: Blog live with David Lowe
READY to talk A-League? The former Socceroo will be taking questions from 1PM.
Scripture concern is about protecting kids
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.