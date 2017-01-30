THERE was plenty of Australia Day flavour at The Muswellbrook Hotel last Thursday.
Cricketers pad up in the heat | PHOTOS
A proud moment for Mr Neate
Amy delighted to receive title
The local dance teacher and volunteer was recognised for her efforts in the community on Australia Day.
A time to celebrate
Muswellbrook Shire Australia Day 2017 | PHOTOS, VIDEO
Eminent service to the law recognised
A MAN with strong ties to the Upper Hunter has been recognised on the Australia Day Honours List.
Don’t fall for email scams
We’re extremely proud, says family
A MUSWELLBROOK born and bred man etched his name in the history books on Wednesday, by becoming the ...
A magic end to school holidays | PHOTOS
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
50 years – and still going strong
THE Muswellbrook Heelers Rugby Union Club will commemorate a significant milestone in 2017.
‘Massive weekend’ for the town
DENMAN Devils vice-president Jay Shepherdson has labelled it a “massive weekend for the town”.
Ready to turn it all around | PHOTOS
FOLLOWING a tough 2016, the Denman Devils are ready to turn things around in Group 21 this season.
Physie empowers girls for life through fun, fitness and friendships
THE Muswellbrook Physical (Physie) Culture Club is busy registering new members for a great year ahead.
Sevens fever strikes Heelers
IT’S still summer – but a quartet from the Muswellbrook Heelers are prepared to sweat it out in ...
Remembering the Bowman Park days | PHOTOS
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Donald Trump tells Malcolm Turnbull he will honour deal to resettle refugees from Nauru and Manus
Details of who will be resettled in the US remain unclear.
Islam-critical Kirralie Smith seen as potential libertarian leader
As Kirralie Smith sits at a sidewalk table in Taree for an interview this week, there is a ...
Families split as Trump Muslim ban 'banishes normal, honest people'
Donald Trump's Muslim ban banishing normal, honest people who are trying to visit their families, says Melbourne's Somalian ...
The Hunter Photography Prize 2017 | Photos
Submit your sports results
At the Muswellbrook Chronicle we love to hear all about your sporting achievements.
Cricketers pad up in the heat | PHOTOS
A proud moment for Mr Neate
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Hunter Morning News | Monday, January 30, 2017
Good morning, here's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
LOWEDOWN: Blog live with David Lowe
READY to talk A-League? The former Socceroo will be taking questions from 1PM.
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Somewhere over the rainbow is a little drama
Gerry Loadsman made a film, and then the problems started.
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...