RUMOURS that Big W will close its doors at Muswellbrook Marketplace appear wide of the mark.
Man dies in hospital after crash at Aberdeen
A DRIVER involved in a serious crash in the Upper Hunter earlier this week has died in hospital.
Information session available
LOVE the outdoors? Would like to help conserve the environment? Want to meet like-minded people?
Irrigation works at Muswellbrook Cemetery
MUSWELLBROOK Shire Council has engaged Blooms Irrigation to upgrade the irrigation system at the Muswellbrook Cemetery.
For the first time in my life, I was speechless
BENGALLA Mining Company is continuing to support local students from the Upper Hunter by awarding 2016 St Joseph’s ...
Bumper enrolments
Back to Bowman Park event well received | PHOTOS
Libraries’ successful school holidays
Significant milestone for local residents
CALVARY Muswellbrook Retirement Community is on track to open its doors in March.
Welcome to big school
Ross River fever cases surge
A NSW man is battling Ross River fever symptoms a year after a mosquito bite.
Why Coober Pedy is the opal of the Australian desert
NSW: Welcome to the opal capital of the world and the strangest town in Australia.
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
Muswellbrook v Denman | PHOTOS
A GALLANT Denman went down fighting in the Group 21 CRL 9’s women’s rugby league competition at McKinnon ...
Muswellbrook v Aberdeen | PHOTOS
MUSWELLBROOK opened its Group 21 CRL 9’s women’s rugby league campaign with a 100 per cent winning record.
Nightmare trip tempered by winning double
A NIGHTMARE trip home from New Zealand was tempered with yet another double for Robert Thompson when he ...
Tackling new goals
HUNTER Valley Group 21 Rugby League will enter new territory on Friday evening when the inaugural CRL 9’s ...
I’m positive we’ll be competitive
MOST coaches detest the phrase “rebuilding year” but Denman Devils mentor Ben Hagan isn’t one of them.
Another big hit | PHOTOS
A JUBILANT Denman held aloft the shield again – and the players intend on keeping a firm grasp ...
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Vulnerable' refugee who fled PNG could face criminal charges
An Iranian refugee who attempted to seek asylum in Fiji could face criminal charges after being forcibly deported back to ...
'Betrayal': Conservative Coalition MPs push back on same-sex marriage free vote
Tensions within the government over same-sex marriage have erupted again with conservative MPs warning the Prime Minister that allowing a ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
The Hunter Photography Prize 2017 | Photos
Submit your sports results
At the Muswellbrook Chronicle we love to hear all about your sporting achievements.
Bumper enrolments
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Bags of space in a sought after location
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Plumbing the depths
The tragedy of trying to find a plumber.
LOWEDOWN: Blog live with David Lowe
READY to talk A-League? The former Socceroo will be taking questions from 1PM.
Scripture concern is about protecting kids
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...