Check out these entries we have received in the Hunter Photography Prize 2017.
Local News
YEAR IN REVIEW: 2016 in the Hunter | photos
Year in review: Intertown Swimming Carnivals | PHOTOS
SUMMER is the perfect time to cool down in the pool.
Year in review: Muswellbrook Heelers | PHOTOS
THE Muswellbrook Heelers continued to be a major force in the Newcastle Hunter Rugby Union competition.
Year in review: Muswellbrook Eagles | PHOTOS
AFTER an impressive year on the football field, the Muswellbrook Eagles are set to soar even further in ...
Year in review: Muswellbrook Rams | PHOTOS
THE Muswellbrook Rams kicked a few major goals in the 2016 Hunter Valley Group 21 Rugby League season.
Year in review: Muswellbrook Cats | PHOTOS
IF there was one club to exceed all expectations in 2016, it was the Muswellbrook Cats.
Year in review: Muswellbrook netball | PHOTOS
ONE of the biggest participation sports in town, the Muswellbrook Netball Association continues to go from strength-to-strength.
Mount Arthur car accident | GALLERY
QUESTIONS: Investigations after a mineworker had a lucky escape at Mount Arthur.
Get serious about road safety: cop
Senior highway patrol officer says carnage on Hunter roads would attract more attention if it occurred in "another ...
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Paul Keating's department wanted to sell Royal Australian Mint
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet backed the idea; the Treasury didn't.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Finance Department resisted DFAT's costly 'Taj Mahal' headquarters
John Howard ended up selling the controversial property barely a year after he officially opened it.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Forget Tampa, boat people panic began under Keating
A trickle of boats from Indochina changed Australian refugee policy for good.
Dune dreams: Peter O'Toole's cinematic marvel collides with butt-aching reality
It was the camel meat that did it. Festering inside a dusty hessian bag and passed from one ...
Tennis crisis over $200 million Seven deal
Tennis Australia is facing a new crisis amid claims a potential conflict of interest could have influenced the ...
The Hunter Photography Prize 2017 | Photos
Submit your sports results
At the Muswellbrook Chronicle we love to hear all about your sporting achievements.
Aberdeen Treasures receive unexpected gift
Vale Bevan Wild
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Natalie Portman was 'absolutely terrified' by the idea of playing Jackie Kennedy
The assassination of John F Kennedy has been created in more naked detail than ever before in a ...
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
Blues, bowtie win the Hot 100 | photos
Sharply-dressed lad upstages the ladies to win Hot 100
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
The saint, the sinner and what they tell us
Kathleen Evans lived a life worth emulating, even if you don't believe in miracles.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Another year and no solution
THE LOWEDOWN: Blog with David Lowe
WILL Adam Taggart come back to haunt the Jets on Saturday? Ask David from 1pm.
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.