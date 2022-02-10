Muswellbrook Council signs 10-year renewable energy agreement

Muswellbrook Shire Council has signed a 10-year agreement in partnership with five other councils to ensure 100 per cent of the electricity for its large sites and street lighting comes from renewable sources.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
