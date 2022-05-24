Muswellbrook Chronicle
50 endangered Eastern Quolls released near Barrington Tops

May 24 2022 - 4:55am
QUOLLS: Aussie Ark team members releasing 50 eastern quolls into a Barrington Tops wildlife sanctuary on Tuesday, May 24. Picture: Supplied

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has released 50 endangered Eastern Quolls into a protected, wild sanctuary in the Barrington Tops on Tuesday, May 24.

