Three Upper Hunter players have been selected to represent the NSW Country Under 19s for the Harvey Norman Women's National Championships at Pizzey Park on the Gold Coast from June 9 to 12.
Singleton's Sophie Clancy and Jules Kirkpatrick and Muswellbrook's Matilda Jones, who all play for the Newcastle Knights in the Tarsha Gale Cup competition, have all been selected in the NSW Country side.
The selections come after a strong 2022 season from the three Knights juniors in which their side was narrowly defeated by 12-10 in the Tarsha Gale Cup grand final at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, April 30.
Jones had a breakout season with the Knights in 2022 and was named captain of the squad for the grand final loss to the Roosters.
The selection of the trio of Upper Hunter stars in the country squad shows the growing depth of talent in women's rugby league in the region, following in the footsteps of Singleton's Phoebe Thomas, Muswellbrook's Brydie Parker and Scone's Yasmin Meakes.
