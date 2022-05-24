Muswellbrook Chronicle
Upper Hunter players shine as NSW Country reps chosen

May 24 2022 - 5:06am
RAMS: Muswellbrook's Matilda Jones (pictured in 2020) has been selected for the NSW Country Under 19s Women's side. Picture: Rod Thompson

Three Upper Hunter players have been selected to represent the NSW Country Under 19s for the Harvey Norman Women's National Championships at Pizzey Park on the Gold Coast from June 9 to 12.

