Sports results: Muswellbrook win, Scone sides draw

The Muswellbrook Eagles secured a 3-1 victory in their Friday night all ages Division C match against Gresford Vacy on May 20.
The Eagles' win at Victoria Park lifts the Friday night side up to second on the Division C ladder, with three wins from four matches.
Meanwhile, the Eagles' all ages Saturday team match against the Tenambit Sharks FC was postponed after being washed out on Saturday, May 21.
Muswellbrook's Friday all ages team will next play at home at Victoria Park against Cooks Hill United FC at 7pm on Friday, May 27, while the Saturday all ages side will host University of Newcastle FC at 1:45pm on Saturday, May 28.
The Scone Mustangs all ages sides secured two draws at home at the Bill Rose Sports Complex on Saturday, May 21.
The Mustangs first XI secured a point with a hard fought 2-2 draw against Kahiba in the Interdistrict Division E competition. Scone's second XI meanwhile played out a 1-1 draw against Cooks Hill United FC in the fifth round of the Division G competition, while Scone's third side had a bye in Division J. In round six on Saturday, May 28, Scone's first squad will travel to take on the Cessnock City Hornets FC while play Toronto Awaba. Scone's third side will take on Shortland United FC.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
