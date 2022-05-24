Muswellbrook Chronicle
Sports results: Muswellbrook win, Scone sides draw

MP
By Mathew Perry
Updated May 24 2022 - 5:08am, first published 5:07am
The Muswellbrook Eagles secured a 3-1 victory in their Friday night all ages Division C match against Gresford Vacy on May 20.

MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

