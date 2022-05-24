Sports results: Muswellbrook win, Scone sides draw

The Mustangs first XI secured a point with a hard fought 2-2 draw against Kahiba in the Interdistrict Division E competition. Scone's second XI meanwhile played out a 1-1 draw against Cooks Hill United FC in the fifth round of the Division G competition, while Scone's third side had a bye in Division J. In round six on Saturday, May 28, Scone's first squad will travel to take on the Cessnock City Hornets FC while play Toronto Awaba. Scone's third side will take on Shortland United FC.