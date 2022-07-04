THE NSW Government has announced funding for a mine truck simulator project at Muswellbrook, to promote driver training and education for Indigenous people and youth, in a bid to create jobs and stimulate regional economies.
The funding comes as part of the NSW Government's $40 million Regional Job Creation Fund Round Two which included beehive manufacturing in Blayney, upgrades to a goat meat processing facility in Bourke, and the mine truck simulator in Muswellbrook.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said the NSW Government was 'committed to co-funding regional projects and businesses to speed up or expand operations, enable emerging industries, and help interstate and international businesses relocate their operations to regional NSW'.
"There have been three successful applicants in Murray worth more than $2 million. This will see more than 100 local jobs created at Unsurpassed Australian Grown Bio Nutrients in Hay, Scentral Flavors and Fragrance in Moama and The Vinegar Factory in Yenda," Mr Toole said.
"The Regional Job Creation Fund continues to attract new investment from businesses and enables economic recovery across agriculture and manufacturing industries and ensure they continue to thrive now and into the future."
"The projects to be delivered under Round Two are prime examples of what the Regional Job Creation Fund was designed to deliver, and I'm thrilled to support these companies in expanding operations and creating new jobs that will support economic growth in our regions."
"Setting businesses up for success means they can attract new customers, which means jobs for more people and earning a wage that they will spend in local shops, supporting local retail workers as well as their suppliers."
