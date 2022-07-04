Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook mine truck simulator nabs funds under Regional Job Creation Fund

Updated July 5 2022 - 12:15am, first published July 4 2022 - 2:49am
THE NSW Government has announced funding for a mine truck simulator project at Muswellbrook, to promote driver training and education for Indigenous people and youth, in a bid to create jobs and stimulate regional economies.

