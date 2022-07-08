In Cunneen's trial, Crown prosecutor Adrian Robertson had to first prove Newson murdered Ms McBride and then that Cunneen was involved in assisting Newson dump the body and cover it up. Newson, who was jailed for a maximum of 27 years, is appealing against his conviction, but the guilty verdict in Sydney on Thursday means there are now two juries who have been left with no doubt that he was the one who murdered Ms McBride.

