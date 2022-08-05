Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News

Construction begins on Muswellbrook South Public school upgrade with sod turning by Dave Layzell

By Anna Wolf
Updated August 5 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction on the $21 million upgrade of Muswellbrook South Public School began this week with a sod turning on Wednesday, August 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.