Muswellbrook's Lauren Booth has been named the Infrastructure, Energy and Construction Student of the Year for 2022 at the TAFE NSW Excellence Awards.
Now working in the mining industry at the Hunter Valley Operations mine near Muswellbrook, Ms Booth said TAFE had given her the skills to excel in her career.
"I love what I do. TAFE NSW gave me the practical skills I needed and get into the industry faster," Ms Booth said.
Ms Booth participated in the Mining and Energy Skills program at the TAFE NSW Muswellbrook campus in 2019, completing a Certificate in Electrotechnology and a Certificate IV in Industrial Electronics and Control.
While working at Hunter Valley Operations, Ms Booth has returned to TAFE to complete further qualifications with the aim of being the crucial link between professional engineers and hands on tradespeople.
"Now I've got myself a trade and have had some time working in the industry, I've turned back to TAFE NSW to deepen my knowledge and help me take my career to the next level."
According to TAFE NSW, the mining industry is a major employer in NSW offering close to 30,000 direct jobs, many in regional areas.
Despite success in training more women for careers in mining, TAFE NSW said the sector still remains largely a male-dominated industry. At the end of the last financial year only 19 per cent of employees in the Australian mining industry were women. Change could be on the horizon though if the female to male ratio in the TAFE NSW Muswellbrook Mining and Energy Skills Program is any indication. Over its 17 years the number of female participants in the program has risen from 0 to 11 and this year they make up 36 per cent of the class.
Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.
