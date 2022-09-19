Muswellbrook Chronicle
Hunter Central Coast AFL grand final: Muswellbrook Cats lose 'arm wrestle' of a grand final to Warners Bay Bulldogs

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:47pm, first published 2:30am
Muswellbrook stuck with Warners Bay right up to third quarter of Saturday's Black Diamond Shield grand final but the Cats ultimately lost the "arm wrestle" with the Bulldogs for the premiership.

