Muswellbrook stuck with Warners Bay right up to third quarter of Saturday's Black Diamond Shield grand final but the Cats ultimately lost the "arm wrestle" with the Bulldogs for the premiership.
Described as a "nice tight contest", minor premiers Warners Bay and third place Muswellbrook went head to head in Hunter Central Coast AFL's grand final in Bateau Bay on September 17.
The Bulldogs held a slender lead against the Cats by the end of the first quarter, 01.01.(07) to 00.03.(03), but had lost it by halftime 02.06.(18) to Muswellbrook's 03.04.(22).
Warners Bay came back into the second half of the game strong to once again wrestle the lead from the Cats 05.10.(40) to 04.03.(28).
Despite a "good effort" from the Cats, Warners Bay charged home in the final quarter to seal their premiership win 08.12.(60) to 07.04.(46).
A strong contingent of Cats fans made the journey to the Central Coast on Saturday to watch Muswellbrook's senior AFL team play in the grand final.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.