The end of Round 2 means that only five weeks remain until the start of the semis so teams will be jostling each other for those vital top four positions over the coming weeks.
There are still several post plays that need catching up so please make sure everyone's up to date before the semis arrive.
Players will also enjoy the warmer weather meaning a bouncier ball and longer rallies - oh, maybe they won't enjoy the warmer weather.
Meanwhile, back on the squash courts ...
Court 2 and the Muswellbrook Royal Hotel lead the Railway Hotel two rubbers to nil with Josh "do'in the five" Oldham using all his skill and strength to stop Alex "sink or swim" Newton in a thoroughly entertaining five sets.
Both players had their chances, but Josh held his nerve to edge out Alex in the end. Adrian "chariots of fire" Barwick was happy to see the back of Ken "last hurdle" McCartney in three sets with plenty of running and rallies to tire out both players.
Court 1 sees Edward Higgins Parkinson leading Curtis Gant Betts by 2 rubbers to 1 with Tina "fleet of foot" Burt in good form to stop Linda "I'll be back" Barwick in an entertaining four sets. Phil "right place, right time" Allen evened the score for CGB with a solid three set win over Graeme "my watch stopped" Nebauer" and while Graeme scored good points in each game Phil was unrelenting in a crowd-pleasing match.
The Workers Club match of the round went to Luke "nothing to lose" McTaggart and Bruce "under pressure" Webber with a whirlwind five setter that had the crowd guessing who would win up to the final point.
Luke was stepping up and threw himself into the game like there was no tomorrow playing some improvised shots to leave a shell-shocked Bruce down two sets 9-7, 9-7.
Bruce dusted himself off and found his mojo in the next two sets 9-1, 9-5 to square up the match and set up a thrilling final set for the crowd.
Point for point, handout for handout, both players had chances and missed opportunities but finally Luke collapsed over the line 9-7 in a fabulous match.
Hunter Medical Practice had the bye and can't wait to take on Edward Higgins Parkinson next week.
See you on the courts
