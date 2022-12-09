Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Rolling out the welcome mat: Muswellbrook one of eight NSW locations chosen to attract key workers to the regions

December 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Muswellbrook is one of eight NSW locations targeted to attract key workers to the regions. Picture supplied.

Teachers, healthcare professionals and police will be provided extra support to relocate to the Upper Hunter as part of a state government initiative to attract and retain key workers in regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.