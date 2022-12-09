Teachers, healthcare professionals and police will be provided extra support to relocate to the Upper Hunter as part of a state government initiative to attract and retain key workers in regional NSW.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the $30 million investment in 'The Welcome Experience' will be piloted in eight locations, including Muswellbrook, next year with the goal expanding to more locations in 2024.
"The need for this program is very timely because the message coming loud and clear from both the public and private sector is that we desperately need workers right across the Upper Hunter Electorate," Mr Layzell said.
"When I met with public school teachers, local independent school teachers as well as nurses and midwives in recent months, they told me staffing shortages and especially the very limited availability of casuals is affecting their workplaces and impacts the daily provision of services from healthcare to education.
"As we contemplate the future of employment in the Upper Hunter, a diversified economy will require the long term, reliable income provided by NSW Government jobs," Mr Layzell said.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said 'The Welcome Experience' is about making the move to Muswellbrook a little easier and "ensure key workers who provide so much support to our communities are given the best possible support to relocate and feel welcome".
"The bush is renowned for its hospitality, but moving to a new town can be daunting, especially with a family," Mr Toole said.
The service acts a "bit like a concierge", Mr Toole said.
People are matched with locals to give guidance and advice on healthcare and childcare services and even which area of town might best suit their family.
The Welcome Experience forms part of 'Our Vision for Regional Communities and Action Plan 2023-2025' - a NSW Government initiative outlining immediate priorities and long-term strategies to make regional NSW "an even better place to call home".
More information about Our Vision for Regional Communities is available at: www.nsw.gov.au/ourvision.
