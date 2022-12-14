Muswellbrook Chronicle
Upper Hunter environment group launches legal action to stop a Mount Pleasant coal mine expansion near Muswellbrook

By Louise Nichols
By Louise Nichols
December 15 2022 - 8:00am
Hunter environment group's legal challenge in bid to stop mine expansion

In what is becoming a familiar pattern involving environment and community groups opposed to coal mining approvals, these groups are mounting legal challenges, in a bid to stop the coal from being extracted.

