Muswellbrook Shire's Australia Day award 2023 winners acknowledged for dedication

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated January 26 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:00pm
Australia Day awards: Two citizens of the year for Muswellbrook

Well-respected Elder, Uncle Glen Morris, together with founder of Denman and District Heritage Village, Jeff Wolfgang have both been named Citizen of the Year at Muswellbrook Shire's Australia Day Awards in 2023.

