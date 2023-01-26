Australia Day awards: Two citizens of the year for Muswellbrook

Well-respected Elder, Uncle Glen Morris, together with founder of Denman and District Heritage Village, Jeff Wolfgang have both been named Citizen of the Year at Muswellbrook Shire's Australia Day Awards in 2023.
Councillors said they couldn't choose between the final two nominees in the running for the Citizen of the Year award and so the decision was made to present them both with the Australia Day honour.
Muswellbrook Shire Council received a strong number of nominations in the 2023 awards, which recognises the community's outstanding individuals, groups and businesses.
Following the official proceedings, locals headed down to Muswellbrook Aquatic Centre for free entertainment and to escape the scorching heat, which reached almost 40 degrees in some parts of the Upper Hunter.
Uncle Glen Morris is a significant, respected and long-serving Elder in the Muswellbrook. He has been sharing his cultural knowledge with the community and wider region for decades through cultural talks and workshops. Uncle Glen has worked with council on several projects, including the Muscle Creek Heritage Project. Uncle Glen has also received the Arts and Culture Award for his services to Aboriginal heritage and culture.
Jeffery Wolfgang is a founding member of the Denman and District Heritage Village and has been an avid collector of historical items all his life. His vision to put the collection on permanent display will be realised with the construction of a purpose-built museum in Denman to house the vast and priceless collection. The village and museum attracts visitors, locals and schools alike.
3 Brothers Recycling - Harley, Zane and Khi Dever
The Young Citizen of the Year Award recognises an inspirational role model who has shown achievements in community activities, academic, sporting, cultural, environmental or social responsibility.
This year the award went to brothers, Harley, Zane and Khi Dever, of 3 Brothers Recycling, for their efforts in collecting aluminium cans and bottles for recycling and using a percentage of the profits to support local charities while helping the environment by recycling waste.
The passionate and committed brothers-in-arms have been collecting and recycling cans for three years and donate more than 20 percent of their takings to local charities including Blackroo Community Indigenous corporation, ADRA food pantry, Muswellbrook Animal Shelter and Red Door Kitchen.
Muswellbrook District Junior Rugby League Football Club U14s
Sportsmanship and fair play bound the U14 team and rendered them great ambassadors for the MDJRLFC and winners of the Division 2, Newcastle and Maitland Region 2022 season. Twelve team members were selected for the Hunter Valley Group 21 U14 development squad, reflecting the commitment of the team, coaches and parents.
Tony McTaggart
Tennis is an important part of Tony's life having been a member of Olympic Park Tennis Club for more than 40 years. He is currently president and a life member and has been actively involved all during this time, be it playing, coaching, chairing meetings, mowing, arranging repairs and as the main point of contact for the club - all on a voluntary basis.
Caoimhe Bray
Committed and talented Caoimhe is an all-round sportsperson excelling in cricket and soccer. At just 13-years-old Caoimhe has been selected for NSW Under 19 National Championship Cricket team and has been part of the Newcastle Jets Academy since she was eight-years-old.
Being the youngest in her team has been a common thread in the tapestry of Caoimhe's sporting career so far. Her talent for sport has often delivered a performance beyond her years.
Anthony Witt
Tony played the Australian Masters Rugby League World Cup side in England in November 2022 which included England, Ireland, France, Canada & Wales.
Tony also played in the Masters Test Match of Australia v Tonga in September 2022, City v Country in March and picked in the NRL Masters first ever All Stars Team
Uncle Glen Morris
As a significant, respected and long-serving Elder in the Muswellbrook community, Uncle Glen has been sharing his cultural knowledge with the community and wider region for decades through cultural talks and workshops and is passionate about honouring Aboriginal heritage and culture.
Stephen Thatcher
Stephen Thatcher is a founding member and current chairman of Muscle Creek Landcare Group (est. 1995). Long-time chairman of combined Landcare and Hunter Catchment Management Trust and Lake Liddell Recreation Area Trust Board. VP Upper Hunter Country Tourism, member AGL community Dialogue Group, scout leader.
Having served the community for 90 years this small, tight knit team of 26 are always ready to respond to emergency calls, both locally and interstate.
Patrick Ball
Paddy, as he is known, started a bowling league (The Hot Shots) in Muswellbrook three years ago for people with disabilities. Formerly held in Singleton before being closed, the club now has 37 members who meet weekly and enjoy a Christmas party and trophy presentation in June each year.
The official Australia Day proceedings were held at Denman Recreation Area, in Bell Street, Denman.
An Indigenous smoking ceremony, didgeridoo and a performance by the Waagan Galga Dance Group was followed by the citizenship ceremony to announced the Australia Day Award winners for 2023.
After the official part of the day was done, the community was invited to Muswellbrook and Denman Aquatic Centres for free entertainment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.