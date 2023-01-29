Man fronts court over house fire

A 20-year-old Muswellbrook man faced court Saturday after he was arrested and charged Friday in relation to an alleged arson attack in the Upper Hunter town in November.
Police arrested the man at a Muswellbrook address on Friday afternoon following investigations into an allegedly deliberately-lit house fire that broke out in the early hours of November 6.
Emergency services were on the scene of the fire around 4am where residents had made efforts to extinguish the fire with the assistance of a neighbour, and one person had sustained minor burns to their shoulder and back.
Strike Force Conferta was formed by officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District to investigate the fire. Following the arrest, the man was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and charged with damaging a property by fire, threatening to destroy or damage property, and contravening a domestic AVO.
