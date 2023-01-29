Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook man charged over allegedly deliberately-lit house fire

Updated January 30 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:32am
Man fronts court over house fire

A 20-year-old Muswellbrook man faced court Saturday after he was arrested and charged Friday in relation to an alleged arson attack in the Upper Hunter town in November.

