Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News
Photos

'We were over the moon': Muswellbrook Colour Run draws participants of all ages

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
Updated February 14 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper McBride came prepared wearing his swimming goggles for the Muswellbrook Colour Run at Karoola Park on the weekend. Photo by Alyssa Bestmann

When the organisers of Muswellbrook Colour Run pitched the idea of the event to council they hoped around 200 people might participate in the 1.7km fun run at Karoola Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Wallace

Jess Wallace

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.