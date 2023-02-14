When the organisers of Muswellbrook Colour Run pitched the idea of the event to council they hoped around 200 people might participate in the 1.7km fun run at Karoola Park.
To their amazement around 1000 people turned out in the February heat on Saturday to get doused in colour while celebrating almost a year since the local parkrun started in Muswellbrook.
Colour Run co-event director Chris English said it was great to see.
"We were over the moon with the amount of people who joined us for the day,"
"Good weather plays a part, but also the efforts of my co-event director, Joel Sansom, coupled with the support from council and the fantastic community groups involved on the day," Mr English said.
People of all ages and fitness levels turned up to enjoy the community event, which aimed to encourage the Muswellbrook community "to get outside and get active".
"We've had nothing but fantastic feedback, which has been so heart warming to hear. People of all ages had a really great time."
Temperatures reached around the mid 30s on the day, but Kyuga RFS and Muswellbrook Fire Brigade were on hand cooling everyone down and hosing them off, Mr English said.
The event was also a chance to promote the community parkrun, which Mr English said he hoped more locals would be keen to get involved with the weekly Saturday morning 5km run.
"It was great to get everyone together, out and about, being active.
"We utilised the Karoola Park parkrun course, which is a new parkrun for Muswellbrook having commenced in April 2022.
Karoola Park parkrun runs every Saturday at 8am doing three laps of the park to make a 5km course.
The Muswellbrook Colour Run was made possible by local volunteers with support from the Muswellbrook Eagles Soccer Club, The Muswellbrook Rams Rugby League Club, The Muswellbrook Cats AFL Club, the Warrior Disability Services, and the Muswellbrook Shire Council Sustainability Hub.
"I'd also like to thank my wife, Sarah English, who donated her marketing and design services which really helped us pull a big crowd," Mr English said.
As for hosting more colour run events in the future, Mr English said, "never say never!"
