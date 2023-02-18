Muswellbrook Chronicle
Free tickets going fast for upcoming Rock'n the Brook concert headlining James Reyne

Jess Wallace
By Jess Wallace
February 18 2023 - 4:30pm
Free tickets are going fast for upcoming Rock'n the Brook concert with headliner James Reyne. Picture supplied.

Upper Hunter residents are urged to claim their free tickets while they can for the upcoming open-air Rock'n the Brook concert coming to Muswellbrook's Olympic Park on March 4.

