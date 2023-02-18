Upper Hunter residents are urged to claim their free tickets while they can for the upcoming open-air Rock'n the Brook concert coming to Muswellbrook's Olympic Park on March 4.
With a capacity for up to 8000 people, this is the first year an event this size has been planned for Muswellbrook said Shaelee Welchman, Muswellbrook Shire Council's Director of Community and Economy.
But this is the only year the tickets will be free, Ms Welchman said, so the community is encouraged to jump on board while they last.
Council plans to make the open-air event a signature concert for the Muswellbrook area to provide a platform for up-and-coming artists and musicians in the region, while also bringing enjoyment to residents and visits for years to come.
Ms Welch said events like this were an important way to bring the community back together and showcase the regions as having the ability to host large-scale events.
Funding from the NSW government's Reconnecting Regional NSW program means council can offer the event for free this year. The plan is to bring it back annually and make Rock'n the Brook a signature event for the Upper Hunter town.
Free tickets are available from council's website for two adults and up to four children, 16 and under, per household Ms Welchman said. There is also information about what to expect from the event space and frequently asked questions.
The concert features headline act James Reyne, former Australian Crawl frontman, who will be supported by James Blundell and local artists, the event will have food vans, designated bar area and market stalls showcasing regional produce and products as well as an emerging talent development stage. Olympic Park will be the only place to be on Saturday, March 4.
There will also be a local development stage to give emerging bands from the local high school an opportunity to play on a stage space of their own.
The Waagan Galga Indigenous dance group will open the the event with a traditional welcome to country and smoking ceremony before also joining one for the bands for a special opening performance.
