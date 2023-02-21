Muswellbrook Chronicle
Prison guard 'haunted' by inmate's kidnapping, attempted sexual assault

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated February 22 2023 - 8:37am, first published 8:36am
The jail at Muswellbrook.

A FEMALE prison guard who was detained and narrowly avoided being sexually assaulted by an inmate at St Heliers Correctional Centre says the attack will haunt her for the rest of her life.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

Local News

