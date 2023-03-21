It was brutally hot at Muswellbrook's Stan Thiess Centre, on Saturday, March 18 where pre-poll voters came and went quickly to avoid lingering in the sun, while poll workers retired to the shade until the next arrival of voters.
Temperature lingered in the high 30s in Muswelbrook on Saturday before peaking at 40-degrees on Sunday.
Labor's pre-poll station was a family affair with Peree Watson's mum Melita, of Branxton, brother-in-law Stephen Peel and neighbour Peter Fox supporting Watson in her campaign to contest the tight Upper Hunter seat.
Upper House member and Minister for Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway travelled from Bathurst to support Dave Layzell's Upper Hunter campaign.
Early voting or pre-polls opened on March 18 and will be available until March 24 ahead of the state election on Saturday, March 25. All votes must be cast on or before this date.
At the by-election for the Upper Hunter held in May 2021 just over 30 per cent of electors voted early.
The 2023 declared candidates for the Upper Hunter are (as they will appear on the ballot paper):
