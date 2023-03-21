Muswellbrook Chronicle
Home/Latest News
Nsw Election

PHOTOS: Heading out in the heat for early voting ahead of the upcoming 2023 NSW election

By Laurie Sullivan
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was brutally hot at Muswellbrook's Stan Thiess Centre, on Saturday, March 18 where pre-poll voters came and went quickly to avoid lingering in the sun, while poll workers retired to the shade until the next arrival of voters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Muswellbrook news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.