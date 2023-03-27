Muswellbrook Chronicle
Muswellbrook Shire Council appointed Derek Finnigan as new general manager

Updated March 28 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 10:00am
Derek Finnigan has been appointed the new general manager of Muswellbrook Shire Council. Picture supplied.
Derek Finnigan has been appointed the new general manager of Muswellbrook Shire Council. Picture supplied.

Muswellbrook Shire Council appointed Derek Finnigan as new general manager at its extraordinary council meeting on March 22.

